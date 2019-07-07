B Communications : Request to Approve Class Action lawsuit against Bezeq International (Dismissal)

Log in
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/07 09:11:40 am
544.1 ILa   +3.60%
07/07/2019 | 08:08am EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of July 2019

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The following exhibit is attached:

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Registrant)

Date: July 7, 2019

By: /s/ Ami Barlev

Ami Barlev

Chief Executive Officer

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION

3

EXHIBIT 99.1

BezeqThe Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

("Bezeq")

To:

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Re: Immediate Supplementary Report - Request to Approve Class Action lawsuit against BezeqInternational (Dismissal)

Tel Aviv, Israel - July 7, 2019 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced on July 6, 2019 that further to Bezeq's Immediate Reports dated September 14, 2016 and further to the description in the Chapter on the Description of the Company's Operations in the Bezeq's 2018 Periodic Report regarding a claim together with a class action certification motion which had been filed against Bezeq International Ltd. (hereinafter, "Bezeq International") and two other international operators (hereinafter, the "Respondents") with the Central District Court, a Supplementary Immediate Report is hereby provided that on July 4, 2019, Bezeq received a notice from Bezeq International that the Court dismissed the request.

The claim pertains to the rate which the Respondents charge non-regular customers for outgoing international calls. According to the petitioners, the rate is exaggerated and unreasonable, and therefore contradicts section 17 of the Communications Law (Telecommunications and Broadcasting) 5742-1982.

Theaboveinformation constitutesatranslation oftheImmediateReportpublished bytheCompany.TheHebrew version wassubmitted bythe Company to therelevantauthoritiespursuantto Israelilaw,and representsthe binding version and theonly one having legaleffect.This translationwasprepared for conveniencepurposesonly.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 12:07:04 UTC
