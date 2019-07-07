B Communications : Request to Approve Class Action lawsuit against Bezeq International (Dismissal) 0 07/07/2019 | 08:08am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 F O R M 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of July 2019 B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. (Name of Registrant) 2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel (Address of Principal Executive Office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐ Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes ☐ No ☒ If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________ B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. EXPLANATORY NOTE The following exhibit is attached: 99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Supplementary Report - Request to Approve Class Action lawsuit against Bezeq International (Dismissal). 1 SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. (Registrant) Date: July 7, 2019 By: /s/ Ami Barlev Ami Barlev Chief Executive Officer 2 EXHIBIT INDEX EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION 99.1Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Supplementary Report - Request to Approve Class Action lawsuit against Bezeq International (Dismissal). 3 EXHIBIT 99.1 BezeqThe Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq") To: Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Re: Immediate Supplementary Report - Request to Approve Class Action lawsuit against BezeqInternational (Dismissal) Tel Aviv, Israel - July 7, 2019 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced on July 6, 2019 that further to Bezeq's Immediate Reports dated September 14, 2016 and further to the description in the Chapter on the Description of the Company's Operations in the Bezeq's 2018 Periodic Report regarding a claim together with a class action certification motion which had been filed against Bezeq International Ltd. (hereinafter, "Bezeq International") and two other international operators (hereinafter, the "Respondents") with the Central District Court, a Supplementary Immediate Report is hereby provided that on July 4, 2019, Bezeq received a notice from Bezeq International that the Court dismissed the request. The claim pertains to the rate which the Respondents charge non-regular customers for outgoing international calls. According to the petitioners, the rate is exaggerated and unreasonable, and therefore contradicts section 17 of the Communications Law (Telecommunications and Broadcasting) 5742-1982. Theaboveinformation constitutesatranslation oftheImmediateReportpublished bytheCompany.TheHebrew version wassubmitted bythe Company to therelevantauthoritiespursuantto Israelilaw,and representsthe binding version and theonly one having legaleffect.This translationwasprepared for conveniencepurposesonly. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

