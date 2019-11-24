B Communications : Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on November 24, 2019.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
For the month of November 2019
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
The following exhibit is attached:
99.1 B Communications Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on November 24, 2019.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. (Registrant)
By /s/ Ami Barlev
Ami Barlev
Chief Executive Officer
Date: November 24, 2019
EXHIBIT INDEX
EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION
99.1 B Communications Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on November 24, 2019.
EXHIBIT 99.1
B Communications Ltd. (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") was held November 24, 2019 at 2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan, Israel. The following resolutions were adopted at the Meeting:
To elect one director to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders (Shlomo Zohar), and to approve his terms of service.
To elect two new external directors to hold office for three years, and to approve their terms of service (Efrat Makov and Mr. Michael klahr), and to approve their term of service.
To ratify and approve the reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, registered public accounting firm, a member of KPMG International, as our independent registered public accountants for the year ending December 31, 2019, and to authorize our Board of Directors and our audit committee (under their authority in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law) to fix the compensation of such independent registered public accountants in accordance with the volume and nature of their services.
The following resolution was not adopted following the objection of the Company's controlling shareholder, Despite high support from the public shareholders:
1. To approve an amendment to our indemnification agreements with our office holders in respect of acts performed by them in their capacity as our directors and officers.
In addition, the auditor's report and audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were presented at the Meeting.
For further details and information, please refer to the Company's Proxy Statement, as was published with respect to the Annual General Meeting on October 7, 2019.
