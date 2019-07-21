Log in
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
B Communications : Update Regarding Lawsuit

07/21/2019 | 04:20am EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of July 2019

B Communications Ltd.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

B Communications Ltd.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

EXHIBIT 99.1

Re: Update Regarding Lawsuit

Ramat Gan, Israel - July 21, 2019 - B Communications Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Select Market and TASE: BCOM).

The Company previously reported on the status of Horev v. B Communications Ltd. - alleging an unlawful dividend distribution of NIS 113 million. Within this context, we reported on the motion to approve a derivative claim on behalf of the petitioner, Amotz Horev. The Court published a decision approving the derivative claim as it relates to the controlling shareholder, Internet Gold, instructing it to submit an answer within 30 days, after it was determined that the distribution did not meet the profit test. The motion was rejected in relation to the directors, after it was determined that with respect to the directors, there are no grounds to establish that the distribution itself caused damages (simply because of the use of company's funds) and this burden to prove additional damages has not been met. In addition, the court also determined that the officers and directors of the Company didn't gain any benefit from the distribution.

The Company is examining the decision and its implications and will update on any material development.

In view of the latest developments, the Company wishes to clarify that it will also issue, in addition to the current reporting situation, reports according to the "Hybrid Disclosure Model" pursuant to the rules of the Israel Securities Authority

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2019 08:19:05 UTC
