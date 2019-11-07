B Communications : Update regarding the November 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of November 2019
B Communications Ltd.
(Name of Registrant)
2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel
(Address of Principal Executive Office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ☐ No ☒
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________
B Communications Ltd.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The following exhibit is attached:
99.1 Update regarding the November 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
1
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
B Communications Ltd.
|
|
(Registrant)
|
Date: November 7, 2019
|
By: /s/ Ami Barlev
|
|
|
Ami Barlev
|
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
2
|
|
|
EXHIBIT INDEX
|
EXHIBIT NO.
|
DESCRIPTION
|
|
|
99.1
|
Update regarding the November 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
|
|
3
EXHIBIT 99.1
|
Re:
|
Update regarding the November 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Ramat Gan, Israel - November 7, 2019 - B Communications Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Select Market and TASE: BCOM).
The Company hereby reports that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders planned for Thursday, November 14, 2019 is postponed to Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the same place and time.
For further details and information, please refer to the Company's Proxy Statement, as was published with respect to the Annual General Meeting on October 7, 2019.
Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the industry, changes in the regulatory and legal compliance environments, the failure to manage growth and other risks detailed from time to time in B Communications' filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
Disclaimer
B Communications Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 20:19:03 UTC