B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
Report of Bezeq – Letter from the Ministry of Communications to Pelephone re: 850 MHz Band Frequencies

02/07/2020

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of February 2020

Commission File Number: 001-33773

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Letter from the Israeli Ministry of Communications to Pelephone Subsidiary re: 850 MHz Band Frequencies

On February 6, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., reported to the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA") and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") concerning discussions held between Bezeq's subsidiary, Pelephone Communications Ltd., and the Israeli Ministry of Communications.

A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Date: February 6, 2020

By: /s/ Tomer Raved

Name: Tomer Raved

Title: Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Form 6-K:

Exhibit Description

99.1English translation of Report by Bezeq to the ISA and TASE on February 6, 2020.

Exhibit 99.1

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

(the "Company")

February 6, 2020

To

To

The Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Sirs,

Immediate Report: Letter from the Ministry of Communications to Pelephone re: 850 MHz Band Frequencies

Tel Aviv, Israel - February 6, 2020 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) ("Bezeq") reported today

regarding discussions held between Bezeq's subsidiary, Pelephone Communications Ltd. ("Pelephone"), and the Israeli Ministry of Communications (the "Ministry"). Pelephone has informed Bezeq that it has received a letter from the Ministry dated February 5, 2020, announcing the Ministry's intention to implement an outline for the replacement of the 850 MHz frequencies used by Pelephone, which matter is described in Section 3.8.2.4 of the chapter describing Bezeq's business in Bezeq's annual report for 2018.

According to the Ministry's position, this outline is required in light of electromagnetic interference caused to neighboring countries due to the failure to adjust the allocation of cellular frequencies in Israel to the frequency band according to European standards and the region in which the State of Israel is located. The highlights of the outline are as follows:

  1. Pelephone will receive frequencies in the 800 MHz band in place of the 850 MHz frequencies.
  2. In the first phase and for the treatment of the above interruptions, the amount of 850 MHz frequencies used by Pelephone will be reduced to 5 MHz (instead of the current 10 MHz) as of May 31, 2020.

Reducing the amount of 850 MHz frequencies as mentioned may cause damage to the service provided by Pelephone and, at this stage, Pelephone will not be able to estimate the extent of the damage. Pelephone is examining the issue and preparing to minimize the damage, if such will be caused.

Pelephone is requested to submit to the Ministry its views regarding a number of issues by February 20, 2020.

Pelephone's assessments, as described above, are forward-looking information, within the meaning of that term under the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968.

These assessments may not materialize, materialize partially or materialize in a manner significantly different from the foregoing assessments, depending, inter alia, on the actual application of the outline and on the condition of Pelephone's network.

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 06:12:09 UTC
