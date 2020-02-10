Log in
B&G Foods, Inc.

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
B&G Foods : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

02/10/2020 | 06:46pm EST

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Kenneth G. Romanzi, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce C. Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792 for U.S. callers or (201) 689-8263 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 for U.S. callers or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the password is 13698859. The replay will be available from February 25, 2020 through March 3, 2020. Investors may also access a web-based replay of the call at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations.

The Company intends to issue a press release with the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results via Business Wire after the market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 657 M
EBIT 2019 234 M
Net income 2019 93,6 M
Debt 2019 1 982 M
Yield 2019 13,8%
P/E ratio 2019 9,86x
P/E ratio 2020 8,28x
EV / Sales2019 1,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 886 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth G. Romanzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
William H. Wright EVP-Quality Assurance, Research & Development
David L. Wenner Non-Independent Director
