B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
B&G Foods : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

0
02/25/2019

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.

At the closing market price of the common stock on February 25, 2019, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 7.8%. This is the 58th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 706 M
EBIT 2018 268 M
Net income 2018 94,0 M
Debt 2018 1 613 M
Yield 2018 7,32%
P/E ratio 2018 18,22
P/E ratio 2019 12,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 1 703 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Cantwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Kenneth G. Romanzi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
William H. Wright EVP-Quality Assurance, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.-10.65%1 703
NESTLÉ13.96%278 299
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.21%68 916
DANONE9.71%52 396
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-18.80%42 619
GENERAL MILLS19.62%27 797
