B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
B&G Foods : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

07/30/2019

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

At the closing market price of the common stock on July 30, 2019, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 10.4%. This is the 60th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 648 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 113 M
Debt 2019 1 601 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,76x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 1 198 M
Chart B&G FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
B&G Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&G FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,88  $
Last Close Price 18,34  $
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Cantwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Kenneth G. Romanzi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
William H. Wright EVP-Quality Assurance, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.-36.29%1 203
NESTLÉ S.A.30.38%306 153
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL37.05%79 022
DANONE28.01%56 795
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.21%38 745
GENERAL MILLS37.75%32 325
