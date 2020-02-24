B&G Foods : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Log in
02/24/2020 | 05:24pm EST

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

At the closing market price of the common stock on February 24, 2020, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 14.5%. This is the 62nd consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

About B&G Foods, Inc.
Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2020
