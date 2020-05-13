Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  B&G Foods, Inc.    BGS

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&G Foods : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:57pm EDT

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

At the closing market price of the common stock on May 13, 2020, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 7.6%. This is the 63rd consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on B&G FOODS, INC.
07:57pB&G FOODS : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/06B&G FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/05B&G FOODS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05B&G FOODS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05/05B&G FOODS : Reports Strong Net Sales and Earnings Growth for First Quarter 2020
BU
04/24B&G FOODS : to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
04/22B&G FOODS : Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/30B&G FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/12B&G FOODS : Board of Directors of B&G Foods Authorizes Extension of Stock Repurc..
AQ
03/11B&G FOODS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 856 M
EBIT 2020 272 M
Net income 2020 132 M
Debt 2020 1 818 M
Yield 2020 7,66%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 1 594 M
Chart B&G FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
B&G Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&G FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,86  $
Last Close Price 24,86  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth G. Romanzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
David L. Wenner Non-Independent Director
Alfred Poe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.31.07%1 507
NESTLÉ S.A.1.34%316 086
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-8.50%71 944
DANONE-14.72%44 406
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.71%37 890
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-8.56%35 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group