B&G FOODS, INC. (BGS)
B&G Foods :  Foods Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

10/15/2018 | 10:18pm CEST

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 15, 2018-- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Robert C. Cantwell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce C. Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 548-4713 for U.S. callers or (323) 794-2093 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 for U.S. callers or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the password is 8851326. The replay will be available from October 30, 2018 through November 13, 2018. Investors may also access a web-based replay of the call at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations.

The Company intends to issue a press release with the third quarter 2018 financial results via Business Wire after the market close on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, SnackWell's, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005730/en/

Source: B&G Foods, Inc.

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Dara Dierks
866.211.8151
or
Media Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Matt Lindberg
203.682.8214

Disclaimer

B&G Foods Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 20:17:01 UTC
