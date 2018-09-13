B&G Foods : Hershey to buy cheese puffs maker Pirate Brands for $420 million

The deal is expected to add to Hershey's financial targets as it delves into the more than $2.5 billion cheese puffs market, the company said in a statement.

Hershey intends to finance the transaction with cash reserves as well as short-term borrowings and expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

B&G Foods, which bought Pirate Brands in 2013 for about $195 million, said it would use the net proceeds from the sale for repaying its long-term debt and for funding possible acquisitions.

B&G Foods rose nearly 1 percent to $32.15 and Hershey shares were inactive in after-hours trading.

