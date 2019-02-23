Log in
B&G Foods, Inc.

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
B&G Foods : Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Number of Jars of Victoria® Marinara Sauce Due to Possible Undeclared Cashew

02/23/2019 | 02:40pm EST

B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling 1,280 cases of a single date code of 40 oz. Victoria Marinara Sauce, with a “best by” date of 03/06/2022, after learning that the product may contain cashew allergens that are not declared on the product’s ingredient statement. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to tree nuts.

Victoria Marinara Sauce

Victoria Marinara Sauce

This recall affects only the following product, which was distributed in retail stores nationwide:

             

Description

 

Consumer UPC #

 

Size

 

Best By Date

Victoria Marinara Sauce   0-70234-00411-2   40 oz.  

03/06/2022

(The “best by” date is located on

the glass jar towards the bottom.)

     

This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Victoria sauces sold in the United States, all of which are correctly labeled. This recall only affects a very limited number of cases of product produced at one facility on one production day.

B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received one consumer complaint alleging a cashew allergic reaction. B&G Food initiated the recall of this product based on the results of its investigation and testing that indicated the possible presence of cashew allergens in up to 1,280 cases of this product with this particular “best by” date.

“The safety of our consumers is our number one priority. We are committed to providing safe, quality products while observing the highest ethical standards in the conduct of our business,” said William Herbes, Executive Vice President of Operations at B&G Foods. “The core values that we’ve embodied since the company was founded in the 1800s — honesty, integrity and accountability — guide our actions as we take the appropriate measures to address this issue.”

This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA after it was discovered that the affected product with this particular “best by” date may contain cashew allergens.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions or seeking additional information may contact B&G Foods by calling 800.811.9104 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or submitting a contact at http://victoriafinefoods.com/contact. Additionally, consumers may contact B&G Foods this Saturday, February 23rd and Sunday, February 24th by calling 800.811.9104 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time.


© Business Wire 2019
