B&G Foods : Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Number of Jars of Victoria® Marinara Sauce Due to Possible Undeclared Cashew

B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling 1,280 cases of a
single date code of 40 oz. Victoria Marinara Sauce, with a “best
by” date of 03/06/2022, after learning that the product may contain
cashew allergens that are not declared on the product’s ingredient
statement. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew
run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they
consume this product. There is no health risk associated with this
product for individuals without an allergy to tree nuts.
This recall affects only the following product, which was distributed in
retail stores nationwide:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
Consumer UPC #
|
|
Size
|
|
Best By Date
|
|
Victoria Marinara Sauce
|
|
0-70234-00411-2
|
|
40 oz.
|
|
03/06/2022
(The “best by” date is located on
the glass jar towards the bottom.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or
varieties of Victoria sauces sold in the United States, all of
which are correctly labeled. This recall only affects a very limited
number of cases of product produced at one facility on one production
day.
B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received one consumer complaint
alleging a cashew allergic reaction. B&G Food initiated the recall of
this product based on the results of its investigation and testing that
indicated the possible presence of cashew allergens in up to 1,280 cases
of this product with this particular “best by” date.
“The safety of our consumers is our number one priority. We are
committed to providing safe, quality products while observing the
highest ethical standards in the conduct of our business,” said William
Herbes, Executive Vice President of Operations at B&G Foods. “The core
values that we’ve embodied since the company was founded in the 1800s —
honesty, integrity and accountability — guide our actions as we take the
appropriate measures to address this issue.”
This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA after it was
discovered that the affected product with this particular “best by” date
may contain cashew allergens.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to return
them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with
questions or seeking additional information may contact B&G Foods by
calling 800.811.9104 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Eastern time or submitting a contact at http://victoriafinefoods.com/contact.
Additionally, consumers may contact B&G Foods this Saturday, February
23rd and Sunday, February 24th by calling 800.811.9104 from 10:00 a.m.
to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190223005011/en/