Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  B&M European Value Retail    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL

(BME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

B&M European Value Retail : 100-Year-Old Charity Helps Open Brand New Huddersfield B&M Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 09:07am EDT

The long-awaited brand new B&M store in Bradley was officially opened this morning, much to the joy of local customers.

Over 20 jobs were created at the store, which can be found on Leeds Road Retail Park in Huddersfield.

A wide range of branded products are available to purchase, including toys, food & drink, homeware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal.

As part of the opening day process, colleagues nominated local charity, Huddersfield Mission, to be given some VIP treatment, and help to open the new store.

The charity has been based in Huddersfield for more than 100 years, they offer advice and support to those struggling with complex needs such as homelessness, mental health, addiction and more.

In addition to helping to open the new store, the charity were given £250 worth of vouchers to spend.

The store manager, Josh Howarth, said: 'The team from Mission Huddersfield really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

'We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.'

He also commented: 'Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready, and we can't wait to show customers their brand new B&M.'

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 13:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
09:07aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : 100-Year-Old Charity Helps Open Brand New Huddersfie..
PU
03/28B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Dozens of Jobs Created as B&M Sets up Shop in Todmor..
PU
03/28B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Local Charity Turns VIPs to Open Bolton's New B&M St..
PU
03/20Peel Ports expands amid Brexit trade uncertainty
RE
03/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Burnden Retail Park in Bolton Welcomes New B&M Store
PU
03/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Dozens of Jobs Created as B&M Opens New Store in Cra..
PU
03/13B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Livingston Welcomes New B&M Store in Almondvale Shop..
PU
03/13B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : New Bingley Store Officially Opens to the Public
PU
02/27B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Nottingham Welcomes Latest B&M Store
PU
02/07B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Sets Up Shop on Clifton Moor Retail Park
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 438 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 201 M
Debt 2019 570 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 19,26
P/E ratio 2020 17,10
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 3 879 M
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,28  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Andrew McDonald Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Martin Hübner Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Rose Guion Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL35.91%5 013
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION19.98%107 414
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V4.98%47 658
TARGET CORPORATION23.14%41 028
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION11.18%30 709
BURLINGTON STORES INC-3.82%10 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About