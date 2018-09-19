B&M European Value Retail : Director Declaration

19 September 2018
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
(the 'Company')
Director Declaration
In accordance with Rule 9.6.14(2) of the Listing Rules, the Company announces that Carolyn Bradley, who is to be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Companywith effect from 15 November 2018, is to be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of SSP Group plc with effect from 1 October 2018.
Enquiries
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
For further information please contact +44 (0) 151 728 5400
Simon Arora, Chief Executive Officer
Paul McDonald, Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:17:02 UTC