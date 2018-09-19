B&M European Value Retail : Director Declaration

19 September 2018

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

(the 'Company')

Director Declaration

In accordance with Rule 9.6.14(2) of the Listing Rules, the Company announces that Carolyn Bradley, who is to be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Companywith effect from 15 November 2018, is to be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of SSP Group plc with effect from 1 October 2018.

Simon Arora, Chief Executive Officer

Paul McDonald, Chief Financial Officer