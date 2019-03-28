Log in
B&M European Value Retail : Dozens of Jobs Created as B&M Sets up Shop in Todmorden

03/28/2019 | 06:56am EDT

Dozens of jobs have been created following the grand opening of B&M's new store in Todmorden, West Yorkshire.

Over 40 people from the local area have been employed at the store, which can be found on Halifax Road.

A wide range of branded products are available to purchase, including toys, food & drink, homeware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal.

As part of the opening day process, colleagues nominated local charity, Empowered People, to be given some VIP treatment. They, alongside the Lord Mayor, Cllr Andy Hollis, helped unveil the new store.

The charity aims to enable all adults with disabilities from all backgrounds, regardless of gender, race or level of ability, to improve their health and wellbeing through cycling and other activities.

In addition to helping to open the new store, the club were given £250 worth of vouchers to spend.

The store manager, Kirsty Crowther, said: 'The team from Empowered People really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

'We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.'

She also commented: 'Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready, and we can't wait to show customers their brand new B&M.'

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 10:55:10 UTC
