B&M European Value Retail : Local Charity Turns VIPs to Open Bolton's New B&M Store

The long-awaited brand new B&M store in Breightmet was officially opened this morning, much to the joy of local customers.

Over 60 jobs were created at the store, which can be found on Bury Road in Bolton.

A wide range of branded products are available to purchase, including toys, food & drink, homeware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal.

As part of the opening day process, colleagues nominated local charity, Heartlift, to be given some VIP treatment. They, alongside the Lord Mayor, Cllr Elaine Sherrington, helped unveil the new store.

The charity aims to help working families who have children with disabilities by offering much needed support with 1-2-1 and group sessions, all in a safe, fun environment, providing much needed respite for the family.

In addition to helping to open the new store, the club were given £250 worth of vouchers to spend.

The store manager, Jennifer Dixon, said: 'The team from Heartlift really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local children in the community, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

'We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.'

She also commented: 'Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready, and we can't wait to show customers their brand new B&M.'