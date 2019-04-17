Log in
B&M European Value Retail

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL

(BME)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

B&M European Value Retail : Opens Latest Store in West Yorkshire

0
04/17/2019 | 03:38pm EDT

Dozens of jobs have been created following the grand opening of B&M's new store in Osset, West Yorkshire.

Over 50 people from the local area have been employed at the store, which can be found in Dale Street.

A wide range of branded products are available to purchase, including toys, food & drink, homeware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal.

As part of the opening day process, colleagues nominated local charity, Community Links, to be given some VIP treatment. They, alongside the Lord Mayor, Cllr Stuart Heptinstall, helped unveil the new store.

The charity supports people with a wide range of mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, psychosis, alcohol and substance misuse, complex needs and personality disorder.

In addition to helping to open the new store, the club were given £250 worth of vouchers to spend.

The store manager, Blake Fullerton, said: 'The team from Community Links really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

'We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.'

He also commented: 'Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, and can't wait to show customers their brand new B&M.'

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 19:37:01 UTC
EPS Revisions
