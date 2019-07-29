Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  B&M European Value Retail    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL

(BME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

B&M European Value Retail : Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:30am EDT

29 July 2019

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

AGM Voting Results

All resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 July 2019 were passed on a poll by shareholders. The results of the poll were as follows.

VOTES

FOR

%

VOTES

AGAINST

%

VOTES

TOTAL

% of ISC

VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

1

To receive the Directors Report on the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended March 2019

752,792,293

100

0

0

752,792,293

75.24

1,806,937

2

To receive the consolidated and unconsolidated Financial Statements and Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 2019 and the Auditor's Reports thereon

752,792,181

100

0

0

752,792,181

75.24

1,807,049

3

To approve the consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 March 2019

752,792,181

100

0

0

752,792,181

75.24

1,807,049

4

To approve the unconsolidated Financial Statements and Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019

752,792,181

100

0

0

752,792,181

75.24

1,807,049

5

To approve the result of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 and allocation

752,792,181

100

0

0

752,792,181

75.24

1,807,049

6

To approve the total dividend of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019

754,599,230

100

0

0

754,599,230

75.42

0

7

To receive and approve the annual report on the Directors' Remuneration for the year ended March 2019

753,060,803

99.95

383,856

0.05

753,444,659

75.30

1,154,570

8

To discharge the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2019

750,571,369

99.77

1,754,000

0.23

752,325,369

75.19

2,273,861

9

To re-elect Peter Bamford as a Director

752,753,063

99.76

1,845,275

0.24

754,598,338

75.42

891

10

To re-elect Simon Arora as a Director

721,163,263

95.57

33,435,967

4.43

754,599,230

75.42

0

11

To re-elect Paul McDonald as a Director

752,006,314

99.66

2,592,916

0.34

754,599,230

75.42

0

12

To re-elect Ron McMillan as a Director

744,321,562

98.64

10,276,777

1.36

754,598,339

75.42

891

13

To re-elect Kathleen Guion as a Director

752,782,399

99.76

1,815,940

0.24

754,598,339

75.42

891

14

To re-elect Tiffany Hall as a Director

752,844,539

99.77

1,753,800

0.23

754,598,339

75.42

891

15

To ratify the appointment of and to re-elect Carolyn Bradley as a Director

752,844,539

99.77

1,753,800

0.23

754,598,339

75.42

891

16

To ratify the appointment of and to re-elect Gilles Petit as a Director

754,598,222

99.99

117

0.01

754,598,339

75.42

891

17

To discharge the Independent Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2019

748,310,337

99.47

4,015,390

0.53

752,325,727

75.19

2,273,502

18

To re-appoint KPMG Luxembourg SociétéCoopérative as Independent Auditor of the Company

754,057,496

99.93

540,731

0.07

754,598,227

75.42

1,003

19

To authorise the Directors to determine the Independent Auditor's remuneration

754,057,608

99.93

540,731

0.07

754,598,339

75.42

891

20

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares

752,336,948

99.83

1,245,816

0.17

753,582,764

75.32

1,016,465

21

To confirm the Board of Directors have full power to issue ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash representing 5% of the issued share capital of the Company generally, as provided by the Articles of Association and to acknowledge the Directors' intention to comply with the Statement of Principles on Dis-applying Pre-Emption Rights to the extent practical for a Luxembourg company

754,597,768

99.99

1,462

0.01

754,599,230

75.42

0

22

To confirm the Directors have full power, in addition to any authority granted under resolution 21, to issue ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, for cash representing a further 5% of the issued share capital of the Company for the purposes of financing an acquisition or a capital investment (or refinancing such a transaction) as defined in the Statement of Principles on Dis-Applying Pre-Emption Rights, as provided by the Articles of Association

746,610,884

98.94

7,987,454

1.06

754,598,338

75.42

891

The results of the poll will also be posted on the Company's website at www.bandmretail.com

The total number of shares in issue of the Company as at the date of the AGM was 1,000,561,222 ordinary shares.

Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for and against a resolution.

Enquiries

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

For further information please contact +44 (0) 151 728 5400

Simon Arora, Chief Executive Officer

Paul McDonald, Chief Financial Officer

Investor.relations@bandmretail.com

The results of the poll will also be posted on the Company's website at www.bandmretail.com/investors/agm.aspx

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 10:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
06:30aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Result of AGM
PU
07/24B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : bucks subdued market with first-quarter growth
RE
07/04B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Block listing Application
PU
06/18B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Annual Financial Report
PU
05/24B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Opens Up Another Store in Newcastle
PU
05/24B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Dozens of Locals Hired as New B&M Store Opens in Whi..
PU
05/23B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Britain's B&M plans 50 more stores as profit rises
RE
05/23B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Preliminary Results Announcement
PU
05/22B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Re-Opening of Runcorn B&M Store Completed
PU
04/26B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Wolstanton Retail Park's New B&M Store Officially Op..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 4 020 M
EBIT 2020 289 M
Net income 2020 216 M
Debt 2020 505 M
Yield 2020 2,24%
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 3 807 M
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 421,77  GBp
Last Close Price 380,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Andrew McDonald Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Martin Hübner Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Rose Guion Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL35.17%4 716
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION38.12%123 743
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V12.53%51 423
TARGET CORPORATION31.73%44 604
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION27.66%35 641
BURLINGTON STORES INC11.27%12 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group