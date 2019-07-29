B&M European Value Retail : Result of AGM

All resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 July 2019 were passed on a poll by shareholders. The results of the poll were as follows.
VOTES
FOR
%
VOTES
AGAINST
%
VOTES
TOTAL
% of ISC
VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
1
To receive the Directors Report on the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended March 2019
752,792,293
100
0
0
752,792,293
75.24
1,806,937
2
To receive the consolidated and unconsolidated Financial Statements and Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 2019 and the Auditor's Reports thereon
752,792,181
100
0
0
752,792,181
75.24
1,807,049
3
To approve the consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 March 2019
752,792,181
100
0
0
752,792,181
75.24
1,807,049
4
To approve the unconsolidated Financial Statements and Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019
752,792,181
100
0
0
752,792,181
75.24
1,807,049
5
To approve the result of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 and allocation
752,792,181
100
0
0
752,792,181
75.24
1,807,049
6
To approve the total dividend of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019
754,599,230
100
0
0
754,599,230
75.42
0
7
To receive and approve the annual report on the Directors' Remuneration for the year ended March 2019
753,060,803
99.95
383,856
0.05
753,444,659
75.30
1,154,570
8
To discharge the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2019
750,571,369
99.77
1,754,000
0.23
752,325,369
75.19
2,273,861
9
To re-elect Peter Bamford as a Director
752,753,063
99.76
1,845,275
0.24
754,598,338
75.42
891
10
To re-elect Simon Arora as a Director
721,163,263
95.57
33,435,967
4.43
754,599,230
75.42
0
11
To re-elect Paul McDonald as a Director
752,006,314
99.66
2,592,916
0.34
754,599,230
75.42
0
12
To re-elect Ron McMillan as a Director
744,321,562
98.64
10,276,777
1.36
754,598,339
75.42
891
13
To re-elect Kathleen Guion as a Director
752,782,399
99.76
1,815,940
0.24
754,598,339
75.42
891
14
To re-elect Tiffany Hall as a Director
752,844,539
99.77
1,753,800
0.23
754,598,339
75.42
891
15
To ratify the appointment of and to re-elect Carolyn Bradley as a Director
752,844,539
99.77
1,753,800
0.23
754,598,339
75.42
891
16
To ratify the appointment of and to re-elect Gilles Petit as a Director
754,598,222
99.99
117
0.01
754,598,339
75.42
891
17
To discharge the Independent Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2019
748,310,337
99.47
4,015,390
0.53
752,325,727
75.19
2,273,502
18
To re-appoint KPMG Luxembourg SociétéCoopérative as Independent Auditor of the Company
754,057,496
99.93
540,731
0.07
754,598,227
75.42
1,003
19
To authorise the Directors to determine the Independent Auditor's remuneration
754,057,608
99.93
540,731
0.07
754,598,339
75.42
891
20
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares
752,336,948
99.83
1,245,816
0.17
753,582,764
75.32
1,016,465
21
To confirm the Board of Directors have full power to issue ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash representing 5% of the issued share capital of the Company generally, as provided by the Articles of Association and to acknowledge the Directors' intention to comply with the Statement of Principles on Dis-applying Pre-Emption Rights to the extent practical for a Luxembourg company
754,597,768
99.99
1,462
0.01
754,599,230
75.42
0
22
To confirm the Directors have full power, in addition to any authority granted under resolution 21, to issue ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, for cash representing a further 5% of the issued share capital of the Company for the purposes of financing an acquisition or a capital investment (or refinancing such a transaction) as defined in the Statement of Principles on Dis-Applying Pre-Emption Rights, as provided by the Articles of Association
