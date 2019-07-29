B&M European Value Retail : Result of AGM

29 July 2019

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

AGM Voting Results

All resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 July 2019 were passed on a poll by shareholders. The results of the poll were as follows.

VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1 To receive the Directors Report on the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended March 2019 752,792,293 100 0 0 752,792,293 75.24 1,806,937 2 To receive the consolidated and unconsolidated Financial Statements and Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 2019 and the Auditor's Reports thereon 752,792,181 100 0 0 752,792,181 75.24 1,807,049 3 To approve the consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 March 2019 752,792,181 100 0 0 752,792,181 75.24 1,807,049 4 To approve the unconsolidated Financial Statements and Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 752,792,181 100 0 0 752,792,181 75.24 1,807,049 5 To approve the result of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 and allocation 752,792,181 100 0 0 752,792,181 75.24 1,807,049 6 To approve the total dividend of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 754,599,230 100 0 0 754,599,230 75.42 0 7 To receive and approve the annual report on the Directors' Remuneration for the year ended March 2019 753,060,803 99.95 383,856 0.05 753,444,659 75.30 1,154,570 8 To discharge the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2019 750,571,369 99.77 1,754,000 0.23 752,325,369 75.19 2,273,861 9 To re-elect Peter Bamford as a Director 752,753,063 99.76 1,845,275 0.24 754,598,338 75.42 891 10 To re-elect Simon Arora as a Director 721,163,263 95.57 33,435,967 4.43 754,599,230 75.42 0 11 To re-elect Paul McDonald as a Director 752,006,314 99.66 2,592,916 0.34 754,599,230 75.42 0 12 To re-elect Ron McMillan as a Director 744,321,562 98.64 10,276,777 1.36 754,598,339 75.42 891 13 To re-elect Kathleen Guion as a Director 752,782,399 99.76 1,815,940 0.24 754,598,339 75.42 891 14 To re-elect Tiffany Hall as a Director 752,844,539 99.77 1,753,800 0.23 754,598,339 75.42 891 15 To ratify the appointment of and to re-elect Carolyn Bradley as a Director 752,844,539 99.77 1,753,800 0.23 754,598,339 75.42 891 16 To ratify the appointment of and to re-elect Gilles Petit as a Director 754,598,222 99.99 117 0.01 754,598,339 75.42 891 17 To discharge the Independent Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2019 748,310,337 99.47 4,015,390 0.53 752,325,727 75.19 2,273,502 18 To re-appoint KPMG Luxembourg SociétéCoopérative as Independent Auditor of the Company 754,057,496 99.93 540,731 0.07 754,598,227 75.42 1,003 19 To authorise the Directors to determine the Independent Auditor's remuneration 754,057,608 99.93 540,731 0.07 754,598,339 75.42 891 20 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares 752,336,948 99.83 1,245,816 0.17 753,582,764 75.32 1,016,465 21 To confirm the Board of Directors have full power to issue ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash representing 5% of the issued share capital of the Company generally, as provided by the Articles of Association and to acknowledge the Directors' intention to comply with the Statement of Principles on Dis-applying Pre-Emption Rights to the extent practical for a Luxembourg company 754,597,768 99.99 1,462 0.01 754,599,230 75.42 0 22 To confirm the Directors have full power, in addition to any authority granted under resolution 21, to issue ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, for cash representing a further 5% of the issued share capital of the Company for the purposes of financing an acquisition or a capital investment (or refinancing such a transaction) as defined in the Statement of Principles on Dis-Applying Pre-Emption Rights, as provided by the Articles of Association 746,610,884 98.94 7,987,454 1.06 754,598,338 75.42 891

The results of the poll will also be posted on the Company's website at www.bandmretail.com

The total number of shares in issue of the Company as at the date of the AGM was 1,000,561,222 ordinary shares.

Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for and against a resolution.

Enquiries

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

For further information please contact +44 (0) 151 728 5400

Simon Arora, Chief Executive Officer

Paul McDonald, Chief Financial Officer

Investor.relations@bandmretail.com

