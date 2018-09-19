Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  B&M European Value Retail    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL (BME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/19 02:37:08 pm
411.25 GBp   -0.01%
02:18pB&M EUROPEAN VA : Result of Ordinary General Meeting
PU
02:18pB&M EUROPEAN VA : Director Declaration
PU
09/14B&M EUROPEAN VA : York Welcomes New B&M Store
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

B&M European Value Retail : Result of Ordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

19 September 2018

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

(the 'Company')

Director Appointment & Results of the Ordinary General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that Tiffany Hall has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 18 September 2018 following the approval of her appointment by the Company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on that date.

The following resolution proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2018 was passed on a poll by shareholders. The result of the poll was as follows.

VOTES

FOR

%

VOTES

AGAINST

%

VOTES

TOTAL

% of ISC

VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

1.

To appoint Tiffany Hall as a Director.

780,070,668

99.89

826,191

0.11

780,896,859

78.05

423

The results of the poll will also be posted on the Company's website at www.bandmretail.com/investors/ogm.aspx

Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for and against a resolution.

The total number of shares in issue of the Company at the date of the Ordinary General Meeting was 1,000,561,222 ordinary shares.

Enquiries

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

For further information please contact +44 (0) 151 728 5400

Simon Arora, Chief Executive Officer

Paul McDonald, Chief Financial Officer

Investor.relations@bandmretail.com

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
02:18pB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Result of Ordinary General Meeting
PU
02:18pB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Director Declaration
PU
09/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : York Welcomes New B&M Store
PU
09/12B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Whitchurch Locals Welcome New B&M Store
PU
08/17B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Ballynahinch Welcomes New B&M Store
PU
08/10B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Blackpool Relocation Complete as New Store Moves to ..
PU
08/02B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Opens Second Store in Darlington
PU
08/02B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Ordinary General Meeting
PU
08/01B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Complete Relocation of Small Heath Store on St Andre..
PU
07/31B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Results of AGM & EGM
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017B&M European Value Retail SA ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY) Acquires Heron Foods - Slideshow 
2016B&M European Value Retail Looks Like A Bargain 
2016Something's Rotten In Poundland 
2015Closed End Funds Vs. ETFs, Which Is Better For You? 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 413 M
EBIT 2019 283 M
Net income 2019 210 M
Debt 2019 492 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 19,58
P/E ratio 2020 17,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 4 115 M
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,58  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Andrew McDonald Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Martin Hübner Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Rose Guion Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL-2.90%5 432
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION25.91%101 742
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V13.92%50 742
TARGET CORPORATION33.76%45 940
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION17.35%28 479
BURLINGTON STORES INC31.79%10 869
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.