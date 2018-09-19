B&M European Value Retail : Result of Ordinary General Meeting

19 September 2018
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
(the 'Company')
Director Appointment & Results of the Ordinary General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that Tiffany Hall has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 18 September 2018 following the approval of her appointment by the Company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on that date.
The following resolution proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2018 was passed on a poll by shareholders. The result of the poll was as follows.
|
|
|
VOTES
FOR
|
%
|
VOTES
AGAINST
|
%
|
VOTES
TOTAL
|
% of ISC
VOTED
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
1.
|
To appoint Tiffany Hall as a Director.
|
780,070,668
|
99.89
|
826,191
|
0.11
|
780,896,859
|
78.05
|
423
The results of the poll will also be posted on the Company's website at www.bandmretail.com/investors/ogm.aspx
Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for and against a resolution.
The total number of shares in issue of the Company at the date of the Ordinary General Meeting was 1,000,561,222 ordinary shares.
Enquiries
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
For further information please contact +44 (0) 151 728 5400
Simon Arora, Chief Executive Officer
Paul McDonald, Chief Financial Officer
Investor.relations@bandmretail.com
Disclaimer
B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:17:02 UTC