B&M European Value Retail : Result of Ordinary General Meeting

19 September 2018

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

(the 'Company')

Director Appointment & Results of the Ordinary General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that Tiffany Hall has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 18 September 2018 following the approval of her appointment by the Company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on that date.

The following resolution proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2018 was passed on a poll by shareholders. The result of the poll was as follows.

VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1. To appoint Tiffany Hall as a Director. 780,070,668 99.89 826,191 0.11 780,896,859 78.05 423

The results of the poll will also be posted on the Company's website at www.bandmretail.com/investors/ogm.aspx

Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for and against a resolution.

The total number of shares in issue of the Company at the date of the Ordinary General Meeting was 1,000,561,222 ordinary shares.

