B&M European Value Retail S A : Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering

2 July 2020

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

Pricing of £400 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (the 'Company') (BME:LN) announces that it has priced its offering of £400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior secured notes due 2025 (the 'Notes').

The Notes are being offered in connection with the refinancing of certain of the Company's existing senior credit facilities. The existing facilities will be replaced by new senior credit facilities, which will include a £300 million term loan A facility and a £155 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with the new term loan A facility and cash on hand, will be used to repay all amounts outstanding under the existing senior facilities, to redeem and repay in full the Company's existing 4.125% senior secured notes due 2022 (including accrued and unpaid interest and applicable redemption premium),to pay fees and expenses associated with the refinancing, including the offering of the Notes,and for general corporate purposes.

Upon the issuance of the Notes to the Initial Purchasers, SSA Investments S.à r.l. ('SSA'), a related party of the Company which is beneficially owned by Simon Arora, Bobby Arora and Robin Arora (Simon Arora being the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bobby Arora and Robin Arora each being a person discharging managerial responsibility in relation to the Company's group), will purchase £100 million principal amount of the Notes in the Offering from the Initial Purchasers for a total consideration of £100 million. As announced on 1 July 2020 this transaction constitutes a smaller related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.10R. The sponsor confirmation under that rule that the terms of the proposed transaction are fair and reasonable as far as shareholders of the Company are concerned, has been obtained. Settlement of the transaction is expected to take place on or about 13 July 2020. As a related party transaction this disclosure is also made under the Luxembourg law of 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders (as amended), in relation to the disclosure of material related party transactions.

The Notes will be senior secured obligations of the Company and guaranteed by certain of its subsidiaries that will also guarantee its new senior credit facilities.

The Notes are expected to be issued on or about 13 July 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The Company has made an application for the Notes to be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

This announcement includes inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

