Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  B&M European Value Retail S.A.    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B&M boosted by DIY, gardening products demand in lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:26am EDT

British discount retailer B&M said it had traded strongly over the last two months, driven by exceptional demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) and gardening products during the national lockdown.

The group, which has traded throughout the lockdown, said like-for-like revenue growth in the B&M UK fascia for the first eight weeks of its 2020-21 financial year was 22.7%, having increased 6.6% in the previous quarter.

But it cautioned it was hard to predict future trading levels and said the business was experiencing higher than normal operating costs due to the implementation of social distancing measures as well as higher wage costs.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
02:26aB&M boosted by DIY, gardening products demand in lockdown
RE
05/18B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. : annual earnings release
04/01B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Britain's B&M shuts 49 UK stores due to coronavi..
RE
03/11B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : exits Germany with ?12.5 million disposal
RE
03/06B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Special Dividend
PU
03/03B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Board Changes
PU
01/24Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/22Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/16Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/10EUROPE : European shares ease after a three-day run; airlines zoom
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 976 M 4 901 M 4 901 M
Net income 2020 159 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2020 1 795 M 2 213 M 2 213 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 3 696 M 4 553 M 4 556 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 33 803
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 375,50 GBp
Last Close Price 369,40 GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Andrew McDonald Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.-9.81%4 553
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION5.32%136 695
TARGET CORPORATION-7.63%59 205
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION18.03%46 306
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.16%43 860
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-6.41%14 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group