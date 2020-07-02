Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.    BOSC   IL0010828171

B.O.S. BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD.

(BOSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives Orders Totaling $740,000 RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 2, 2020 – BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC),

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives Orders Totaling $740,000

RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 2, 2020 - BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ('BOS' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received orders totaling $740,000 for electronic components for delivery this year.

Hagit Eliyahu, VP sales of the Supply Chain Division, stated: 'This is an addition to the $300,000 orders from the same customer, which we announced on June 25, 2020.

The orders from this customer, which exceed $1 million, demonstrate the strong added value of our supply chain services to manufacturers.'

Avidan Zelicovski, BOS' President, stated: 'I am very pleased with the performance of our Supply Chain division. This order strengthens our position in the Israeli market. Also, during April we announced significant orders from two US electronic manufactures, an important milestone towards expanding our business and customer base in the US.'

About BOS:

BOS is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics. BOS' Robotics and RFID Division offers intelligent robotics and RFID systems for industrial and logistics processes as well as for retail store management. BOS' Supply Chain Division provides electronic components, mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide. Its services include the consolidation of components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit our new website: www.boscom.com or contact:

Eyal Cohen, CEO B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.
+972-542525925 eyalc@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; risks associated with completing and successfully integrating an acquisition with BOS's existing business; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

BOS - Better Online Solutions Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on B.O.S. BETTER ONLINE SOLUT
10:15aBOS' SUPPLY CHAIN DIVISION RECEIVES :  bosc),
PU
09:16aBOS' Supply Chain Division Receives Orders Totaling $740,000
GL
06/25BOS' SUPPLY CHAIN DIVISION RECEIVES :  bosc),
PU
06/25BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives Orders Totaling $300,000
GL
05/27BOS Reports First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
GL
04/27BOS to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, ..
GL
04/22BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives Orders Totaling $1,000,000 from a New Ame..
GL
04/06BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives Orders Totaling $560,000 from an American..
GL
03/10BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives a $420,000 Order
GL
03/03B.O.S. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Hos..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33,8 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,91 M - -
Net Debt 2019 3,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,65x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 11,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart B.O.S. BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B.O.S. BETTER ONLINE SOLUT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Eyal Cohen Chief Executive Officer
Ziv Dekel Chairman
Hagit Vizner Chief Financial Officer
Odelia Levanon Independent Director
Revital Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B.O.S. BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD.39.70%12
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-7.07%37 327
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-16.46%26 408
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.76%5 980
YAGEO CORPORATION-13.16%5 503
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.109.86%4 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group