B P Marsh & Partners : PDMR and Director Dealings

10 July 2019

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc

PDMR and Director Dealings

B.P. Marsh (AIM: BPM), the specialist investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, announces that it has been notified that Mr. Nicholas Carter, Non-Executive Director, on 8th July 2019, purchased 224 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 294p per share.

As a result of the transaction, Nicholas has completed his intended purchase of 10,000 shares following the purchase of 9,776 Ordinary Shares on 4th July 2019. Nicholas will have a direct beneficial interest in 10,000 Ordinary Shares in total, representing approximately 0.027% of the total voting rights of the Company.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nicholas Carter 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director, PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc b) LEI 2138008G8EPE3HAHEM13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code ISIN: GB00B0XLRJ79 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares viaISA c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) £2.94 Volume(s) 224 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 19-07-08 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

For further information:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc www.bpmarsh.co.uk Brian Marsh OBE / Camilla Kenyon +44 (0)20 7233 3112 Nominated Adviser & Broker Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Atholl Tweedie / Erik Anderson / Ailsa MacMaster +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Notes to Editors:

About B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc

B.P. Marsh's current portfolio contains eighteen companies. More detailed descriptions of the portfolio can be found at www.bpmarsh.co.uk.

Since formation over 25 years ago, the Company has assembled a management team with considerable experience both in the financial services sector and in managing private equity investments. Many of the directors have worked with each other in previous roles, and all have worked with each other for at least five years.

Prior to Brian Marsh's involvement in the Company, he spent many years in insurance broking and underwriting in Lloyd's as well as the London and overseas market. He has over 30 years' experience in building, buying and selling financial services businesses, particularly in the insurance sector.

Alice Foulk joined B.P. Marsh in September 2011 having started her career at a leading Life Assurance company. In 2014 she took over as Executive Assistant to the Chairman, running the Chairman's Office and established herself as a central part of the management team.

In February 2015 she was appointed as a Director of B.P. Marsh and a member of the Investment Committee. In January 2016 Alice was appointed Managing Director of B.P. Marsh.

In her position as Managing Director, Alice is responsible for the overall performance of the Company and monitoring the Company's overall progress towards achieving the objectives and goals of the Company, as set by the Board.

Dan Topping is the Chief Investment Officer of B.P. Marsh, having been appointed as a Director in 2011. He joined the Company in February 2007, following two years at an independent London accountancy practice. Dan is the Senior Executive with overall responsibility for the portfolio and investment strategy of B.P. Marsh.

Dan graduated from the University of Durham in 2005 and is a member of the Securities and Investment Institute and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Dan is a standing member of the B.P. Marsh Investment and Valuation Committees and currently serves as a Board Director across the portfolio.

Camilla Kenyon (Millie) was appointed to the main Board in 2011, following her appointment as Head of Investor Relations in 2009. She has dual responsibilities within the Group, running both Investor Relations and the New Business Department and is Chair of the New Business Committee evaluating new investment opportunities.

Millie is nominee director on one investee company and is a member of the Investment Committee. She has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including numerous Board appointments and is a Member of the Investor Relations Society.

Jonathan Newman is a Chartered Management Accountant and is the Group Director of Finance and has over 20 years' experience in the financial services industry. Jon graduated from the University of Sheffield with an honours degree in Business Studies and joined the Group in November 1999, following two years at Euler Trade Indemnity and two years at a Chartered Accountants. Jon is a Member of the Chartered Global Management Accountants, the Chartered Management Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment.

Jon was appointed a Director of B.P. Marsh & Company Limited in September 2001, and Group Finance Director in December 2003 and was instrumental in the admission of the Group to AIM in February 2006. Jon is a member of the B.P. Marsh Investment and Valuation Committees and currently serves as a Board Director for Walsingham Motor Insurance Limited, and provides senior financial support and advice to all companies within the Group's portfolio as well as evaluating new investment opportunities.

