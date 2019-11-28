B P Marsh & Partners : PDMR and Director Dealings

Date: 28 November 2019

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC ('B.P. Marsh', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

PDMR and Director Dealings

B.P. Marsh (AIM: BPM), the specialist investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, announces that it has been notified that Mr. Brian Marsh, Executive Chairman, on 27th November 2019, purchased ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

Brian Marsh has purchased 3,830 Ordinary Shares for a price of 261p per share. As a result of the transaction, Brian will have a direct beneficial interest in 15,638,509 Ordinary Shares in total (including 982,000 shares owned by the Marsh Christian Trust), representing approximately 41.84% of the total voting rights of the Company.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Brian Marsh 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Executive Chairman/PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc b) LEI 2138008G8EPE3HAHEM13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code ISIN: GB00B0XLRJ79 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) £2.61 Volume(s) 3,830 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 19-11-27 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

For further information:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc www.bpmarsh.co.uk

Brian Marsh OBE / Sinead O'Haire +44 (0)20 7233 3112

Nominated Adviser & Broker

Panmure Gordon

Atholl Tweedie / Charles Leigh-Pemberton / Ailsa Macmaster +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Notes to Editors:

About B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc

B.P. Marsh's current portfolio contains seventee companies. More detailed descriptions of the portfolio can be found at www.bpmarsh.co.uk.

Since formation over 25 years ago, the Company has assembled a management team with considerable experience both in the financial services sector and in managing private equity investments. Many of the directors have worked with each other in previous roles, and all have worked with each other for at least five years.

Prior to Brian Marsh's involvement in the Company, he spent many years in insurance broking and underwriting in Lloyd's as well as the London and overseas market. He has over 30 years' experience in building, buying and selling financial services businesses, particularly in the insurance sector.

Alice Foulk joined B.P. Marsh in September 2011 having started her career at a leading Life Assurance company. In 2014 she took over as Executive Assistant to the Chairman, running the Chairman's Office and established herself as a central part of the management team.

In February 2015 she was appointed as a Director of B.P. Marsh and a member of the Investment Committee. In January 2016 Alice was appointed Managing Director of B.P. Marsh.

In her position as Managing Director, Alice is responsible for the overall performance of the Company and monitoring the Company's overall progress towards achieving the objectives and goals of the Company, as set by the Board.

Dan Topping is the Chief Investment Officer of B.P. Marsh, with over a decade of experience in the financial services sector. Dan graduated from the University of Durham in 2005 and is a member of the Securities and Investment Institute and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Having spent two years at an independent London accountancy practice, he joined the company in 2007. He was appointed as a Director in 2011 and promoted to his current role in 2015.

Dan is a standing member of the B.P. Marsh Investment and Valuation Committees and currently serves as a Board Director across the portfolio.

Jonathan Newman is a Chartered Management Accountant and is the Group Director of Finance and has over 20 years' experience in the financial services industry. Jon graduated from the University of Sheffield with an honours degree in Business Studies and joined the Group in November 1999, following two years at Euler Trade Indemnity and two years at a Chartered Accountants. Jon is a Member of the Chartered Global Management Accountants, the Chartered Management Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment.

Jon was appointed a Director of B.P. Marsh & Company Limited in September 2001, and Group Finance Director in December 2003 and was instrumental in the admission of the Group to AIM in February 2006. Jon is a member of the B.P. Marsh Investment and Valuation Committees and currently serves as a Nominee Director on the Boards of three Investee Companies, and provides senior financial support and advice to all companies within the Group's portfolio as well as evaluating new investment opportunities.

