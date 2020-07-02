B R A I N Biotechnology Research and Information Network : BRAIN AG purchases the outstanding 24.7% minority stake of WeissBioTech GmbH

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG announces today the purchase of the outstanding 24.7% minority stake of WeissBioTech GmbH from founder Hans de Bie. Terms and conditions of the deal will not be publicly disclosed.

In 2014 BRAIN AG made a strategic investment into WeissBioTech to gain access to the growing and profitable enzyme market. Since then, BRAIN AG and WeissBioTech have worked closely together to discover, develop and sell innovative enzyme products and solutions for customers worldwide.

In 2018, BRAIN AG made another key strategic move through its acquisition of Biocatalysts Ltd. in Cardiff, UK, an enzyme company with strong fermentation technology and enzyme R&D, serving specialty niche markets. Together with BRAIN's extensive enzyme technology skills, the WeissBioTech and Biocatalysts capabilities will form a solid platform for strong growth in the specialty enzymes business.

Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN AG, states: 'We are continuously working to build and optimize the group structure as announced during our capital increase in June, 2020. The full acquisition and integration of WeissBioTech GmbH gives us important flexibility to optimize our production network and capture synergies within the group. I would particularly like to thank founder Hans de Bie for his significant contribution to the development of the company - and Lukas Linnig at BRAIN who made this agreement come to fruition. Ultimately, all our stakeholders will benefit from this transaction.'