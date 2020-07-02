Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG    BNN   DE0005203947

B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND IN

(BNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B R A I N Biotechnology Research and Information Network : .R.A.I.N. AG purchases the outstanding 24.7% minority stake of WeissioTech GmH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 02:45am EDT

DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
B.R.A.I.N. AG purchases the outstanding 24.7% minority stake of WeissBioTech GmbH

02.07.2020 / 08:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG announces today the purchase of the outstanding 24.7% minority stake of WeissBioTech GmbH from founder Hans de Bie. Terms and conditions of the deal will not be publicly disclosed.

In 2014 BRAIN AG made a strategic investment into WeissBioTech to gain access to the growing and profitable enzyme market. Since then, BRAIN AG and WeissBioTech have worked closely together to discover, develop and sell innovative enzyme products and solutions for customers worldwide.

In 2018, BRAIN AG made another key strategic move through its acquisition of Biocatalysts Ltd. in Cardiff, UK, an enzyme company with strong fermentation technology and enzyme R&D, serving specialty niche markets. Together with BRAIN's extensive enzyme technology skills, the WeissBioTech and Biocatalysts capabilities will form a solid platform for strong growth in the specialty enzymes business.

Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN AG, states: "We are continuously working to build and optimize the group structure as announced during our capital increase in June, 2020. The full acquisition and integration of WeissBioTech GmbH gives us important flexibility to optimize our production network and capture synergies within the group. I would particularly like to thank founder Hans de Bie for his significant contribution to the development of the company ( and Lukas Linnig at BRAIN who made this agreement come to fruition. Ultimately, all our stakeholders will benefit from this transaction."

 

 

About BRAIN

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars. The BioScience segment comprises mainly of the research and development business with industrial partners (the "Tailor-Made Solutions" cooperation business), and the company's own research and development. The BioIndustrial segment consists mainly of the industrially scalable products business. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.com.


02.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.com
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com
ISIN: DE0005203947
WKN: 520394
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1084417

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1084417  02.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084417&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY R
02:45aB R A I N BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND : .R.A.I.N. AG purchases the outstanding 24..
EQ
02:34aB R A I N BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND : BRAIN AG purchases the outstanding 24.7% ..
PU
06/10B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
06/08B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
06/05B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AN : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
06/04B R A I N BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND : BRAIN AG successfully placed new capital ..
PU
06/04B R A I N BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND : has successfully completed cash capital i..
PU
06/04B R A I N BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND : has successfully completed cash capital i..
EQ
06/03B R A I N BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND : BRAIN AG resolves on a cash capital incre..
PU
06/03B R A I N BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND : resolves on a cash capital increase from ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43,7 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
Net income 2020 -7,41 M -8,35 M -8,35 M
Net Debt 2020 24,9 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 169 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 283
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND INFORMATION NETWORK AG
Duration : Period :
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY R
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,20 €
Last Close Price 8,50 €
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 90,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adriaan Moelker Chief Executive Officer
Georg Kellinghusen Chairman
Manfred Bender Chief Financial Officer
Anna Carina Eichhorn Member-Supervisory Board
Martin B. Jager Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND INFORMATION NETWORK AG-21.30%190
ECOLAB INC.3.76%56 607
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-8.94%37 940
GIVAUDAN16.40%34 339
SIKA AG0.28%27 291
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.32%18 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group