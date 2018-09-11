Log in
B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC
B. Riley FBR Appoints Dawn Farrell to Chief Administrative Officer

09/11/2018

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley FBR, a leading full service investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., today announced that Dawn Farrell has been appointed as Chief Administrative Officer of the firm’s Investment Banking unit. In this role, Ms. Farrell is responsible for driving operational efficiency through assisting in the day-to-day management of the division and coordinating efforts within the organization.

“Dawn was instrumental during the firm’s merger of B. Riley & Co. and FBR last year,” said Bryant Riley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial. “Her experience combined with her work ethic and enthusiasm was one of the key reasons the transition between the two firms was a success. This is an exciting time for B. Riley FBR and I’m confident Dawn’s expertise and leadership will make a meaningful contribution to the firm’s efforts and future successes.”

“Dawn has demonstrated her proven ability to successfully streamline processes and increase efficiency across multiple business lines,” said Andy Moore, Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley FBR. “Dawn’s appointment to Chief Administrative Officer is a testament to her accomplishments and value to this firm, and we look forward to her continued contributions to ensure best-in-class capital markets execution for our clients.”

A 15-year capital markets veteran, Ms. Farrell specializes in syndication, distribution and marketing of new issue offerings with a focus on private placements for institutional clients. Her expertise includes IPOs, follow-on equity offerings, convertible offerings, PIPEs, block trades, bought deals and cross-border transactions. She has facilitated over 200 transactions with an aggregate value over $36 billion for issuers across the Real Estate, Financial, Energy, Industrial, Technology and Healthcare sectors.

“Since the merger, I have seen the strength and value our combined B. Riley FBR platform has created for our clients,” said Ms. Farrell. “Our skilled and dedicated team, combined with access to extensive resources across our affiliates, enables us to provide holistic, effective solutions tailored to our clients’ needs. I’m excited to step into this role and to be given the opportunity to play a part in our firm’s growing success.”

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Farrell worked in various institutional sales roles with Stifel Nicolas and Howe Barnes. She currently serves on the board of the Women’s Syndicate Association which is focused on developing leadership among women in the financial services industry. She is based in Arlington, VA.

For more information about B. Riley FBR’s capital raising services, visit www.brileyfbr.com.

About B. Riley FBR, Inc.
B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services and solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, a full-service investment bank and institutional brokerage; Great American Group, a leading provider of asset disposition, appraisal, corporate advisory and valuation services; GlassRatner, a specialty financial advisory services and consulting firm; B. Riley Wealth ManagementB. Riley Asset Management and B. Riley Alternatives, which offer investment management to institutional and high net worth investors; Great American Capital Partners, which originates and underwrites senior secured loans for asset-rich companies; and B. Riley Principal Investments, which invests in or acquires companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

Media Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker
Media Relations
jmccusker@brileyfin.com
(646) 885-5425

© GlobeNewswire 2018
