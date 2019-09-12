Log in
B. Riley FBR Gathers Consumer, Entertainment, Media and Leisure Companies for Fall Investor Conference in New York

09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- B. Riley FBR is pleased to present its 5th Annual Consumer and Media Conference at the SOFITEL New York on Oct. 3, 2019. The conference provides companies across the consumer, leisure, media and entertainment sectors with a platform to showcase their compelling growth and innovation stories to institutional, corporate and high-net-worth investors.

“Now in its fifth year, our Consumer and Media Conference has become an established venue for idea exchange and uncovering proprietary investment opportunities for this unique sector,” said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley FBR. “Our rigorous research process and corporate access events provide a rich networking forum for companies to share their stories with quality investors, and we look forward to hosting a great event for our attendees in New York this fall.”

This event comes on the heels of B. Riley FBR’s Annual Investor Conference in Beverly Hills this past May, which drew approximately 300 company presenters and over 1,000 attendees. The October conference is expected to attract a unique lineup of consumer and media industry companies and offers multiple tracks, including:

  • More than 50 public company presentations.
  • Fireside chats with company management led by the firm’s research analysts.
  • Facilitated private one-on-one investor meetings.
  • Expert-led panels highlighting best practices, success stories and the state of the market.

Presenting companies are selected by B. Riley FBR and its award-winning research team. The invitation-only event will be open to select members of the press. To request an invitation or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact conference@brileyfbr.com.

For more information about the event, visit www.brileyfbr.com/consumerconference.

About B. Riley FBR

B. Riley FBR provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high-net-worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings; institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services; and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research. B. Riley FBR is a B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) company. To learn more, visit www.brileyfbr.com.

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
Media Relations
B. Riley Financial
jmccusker@brileyfin.com
(646) 885-5425

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
