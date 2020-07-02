B. Riley Financial : Enters Agreement to Purchase 900,000 Shares of its Common Stock

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced it has entered an agreement to purchase 900,000 shares of its common stock at $22.00 per share for a total purchase price of $19.8 million. The shares represent approximately 3.5% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of July 1, 2020.

"We continuously review our allocation of capital and believe this repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders and reflects our continued confidence in the Company's performance," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley Financial.

The share repurchase will be completed in two block purchases of 450,000 shares as part of a privately negotiated transaction and in accordance with the Company's existing share repurchase program.

For more information, visit ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several wholly owned subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information about B. Riley and its affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include those risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Additional information is also set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Contacts





Investors Media B. Riley Financial Jo Anne McCusker ir@brileyfin.com press@brileyfin.com (310) 966-1444 (646) 885-5425

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-enters-agreement-to-purchase-900-000-shares-of-its-common-stock-301087706.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial