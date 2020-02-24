B Riley Financial : . Riley Wealth Management Expands Greater Philadelphia Presence with Addition of Experienced Advisor Group

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc., a full-service private wealth and investment services firm and a B. Riley Financial, Inc. company (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced that Mark Kaskey, Jason Beard and Robert "Bob" Cellucci of MJB Wealth Management Group have joined the firm's Devon, Pennsylvania branch.

The addition of this experienced advisor team expands the firm's presence in the greater Philadelphia region. B. Riley established its Devon, PA branch location in June 2019 with the McCall Connelly Group, led by branch manager Michael P. McCall. With MJB Wealth Management Group and the McCall Connelly Group in the Devon location, the firm expects to have significant assets represented in the greater Philadelphia area and plans to continue its rapid growth in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark, Jason and Bob of MJB Wealth Management Group to the firm," said Chuck Hastings, President of B. Riley Wealth Management. "This talented and well-respected advisor team has built a stellar reputation with a solid history of providing clients with holistic wealth management and industry-leading, personalized service. We believe that our ability to attract high-quality advisors speaks to the diverse breadth and depth of services and financial products offered by the B. Riley platform. We look forward to continuing to grow our wealth management business in Devon and across the U.S."

Operating as MJB Wealth Management Group for more than 16 years, Kaskey, Beard and Cellucci join from Stifel where they managed approximately $270 million in client assets. MJB Wealth Management Group focuses on the unique needs of multi-generational families, including the accumulation, protection, and distribution of assets throughout their lifetimes. Investment strategies address education planning, asset allocation, retirement income and legacy planning.

Kaskey, who is a 33-year industry veteran, joins as Senior Vice President and serves as Assistant Branch Manager for the Devon branch location. Beard and Cellucci each have 20 years of financial services experience and join the firm as Senior Vice Presidents. Cellucci holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) TM certification and an MBA from Widener University with a concentration in taxation.

About B. Riley Wealth Management

B. Riley Wealth Management provides a full suite of investment management services and solutions to individuals and families, small and large businesses, non-profits, endowments and foundations, including qualified retirement plans, trusts, foundations and endowments. Our experienced financial advisors leverage the diverse resources and expertise of our affiliated network of companies to help clients create a sound financial strategy. B. Riley Wealth Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a publicly traded, diversified financial services company. To learn more about our services and to get in touch with a financial advisor near you, visit www.brileywealth.com.

