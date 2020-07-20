Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  B. Riley Financial, Inc.    RILY

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

(RILY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B Riley Financial : . Riley olsters Institutional Equity Sales Team with Two Key Hires, Jim Clamage and Jason Strominger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 08:06am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 - B. Riley (NASDAQ: RILY) today announced the addition of two seasoned veterans, Jim Clamage and Jason Strominger, to the firm's Institutional Equity Sales team.

'Jim and Jason bring valuable experience to a strong and growing B. Riley sales force, expanding our distribution and deepening our institutional client relationships at a key inflection point for the brokerage,' said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley FBR, the investment banking subsidiary of B. Riley Financial. 'We're pleased to welcome them to the team and look forward to their contributions.'

Based in New York, Clamage joins B. Riley as a Managing Director following a 16-year career as a director of cross-asset sales and trading at Cowen, Inc. and predecessor firm, CRT Capital Group, where he was responsible for providing institutional investors with cross-asset and full capital structure research and trading of mid-market secondary loans, high-yield distressed bonds, convertible bonds, post-reorg equities, trade claims, special situation equities and SPACs. He previously served in institutional sales at Sanford Bernstein, Bear Stearns, Robertson Stephens and Pritchard Capital. Clamage holds a degree in Biology from Dartmouth College.

Strominger is based in Arlington, VA and joins B. Riley after five years in institutional sales at D.A. Davidson. He previously served as Head of Capital Markets at Sidoti & Company and Ardour Capital. Strominger began his financial services career as an equity research analyst covering the energy sector at Bear Stearns, Credit Suisse and Rodman & Renshaw and worked in the entertainment industry for over 10 years earlier in his career. Strominger holds a degree in Public Policy from Duke University.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several wholly owned subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a full-service investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

For more information about B. Riley and its affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts

Investors
B. Riley Financial
ir@brileyfin.com
(310) 966-1444

Media
Jo Anne McCusker
press@brileyfin.com
(646) 885-5425

Source: B. Riley Financial, Inc.

Disclaimer

B. Riley Financial Inc. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 12:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
08:06aB RILEY FINANCIAL : . Riley olsters Institutional Equity Sales Team with Two Key..
PU
07/02B. RILEY FINANCIAL : Enters Agreement to Purchase 900,000 Shares of its Common S..
PR
06/24B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
05/29B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19B. RILEY PRINCIPAL MERGER CORP. II : Announces Pricing of $175 Million Initial P..
PR
05/15B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminati..
AQ
05/11B. RILEY FINANCIAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11B RILEY FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/11B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
05/06B RILEY FINANCIAL : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation u..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 570 M - -
Net income 2019 81,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 8,54x
Yield 2019 2,03%
Capitalization 570 M 570 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 982
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
B. Riley Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bryant Richard Riley Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas John Kelleher Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Young President
Phillip J. Ahn Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Robert P. D'Agostino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.-11.08%570
MORGAN STANLEY2.52%82 580
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.05%75 809
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED13.12%48 729
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.61.61%44 871
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.69%43 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group