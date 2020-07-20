B Riley Financial : . Riley olsters Institutional Equity Sales Team with Two Key Hires, Jim Clamage and Jason Strominger

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 - B. Riley (NASDAQ: RILY) today announced the addition of two seasoned veterans, Jim Clamage and Jason Strominger, to the firm's Institutional Equity Sales team.

'Jim and Jason bring valuable experience to a strong and growing B. Riley sales force, expanding our distribution and deepening our institutional client relationships at a key inflection point for the brokerage,' said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley FBR, the investment banking subsidiary of B. Riley Financial. 'We're pleased to welcome them to the team and look forward to their contributions.'

Based in New York, Clamage joins B. Riley as a Managing Director following a 16-year career as a director of cross-asset sales and trading at Cowen, Inc. and predecessor firm, CRT Capital Group, where he was responsible for providing institutional investors with cross-asset and full capital structure research and trading of mid-market secondary loans, high-yield distressed bonds, convertible bonds, post-reorg equities, trade claims, special situation equities and SPACs. He previously served in institutional sales at Sanford Bernstein, Bear Stearns, Robertson Stephens and Pritchard Capital. Clamage holds a degree in Biology from Dartmouth College.

Strominger is based in Arlington, VA and joins B. Riley after five years in institutional sales at D.A. Davidson. He previously served as Head of Capital Markets at Sidoti & Company and Ardour Capital. Strominger began his financial services career as an equity research analyst covering the energy sector at Bear Stearns, Credit Suisse and Rodman & Renshaw and worked in the entertainment industry for over 10 years earlier in his career. Strominger holds a degree in Public Policy from Duke University.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several wholly owned subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a full-service investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

