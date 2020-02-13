B Riley Financial : SEC Filing - CERT

Log in
02/13/2020 | 10:47am EST

William Slattery, CFA

Vice President

Listing Qualifications

By Electronic Mail

February 12, 2020

Division of Corporation Finance

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Division of Corporation Finance:

This is to certify that on February 12, 2020 The Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Exchange") received from B. Riley Financial, Inc. (the "Registrant") a copy of the Registrant's application on Form 8-A 12(b) for the registration of the following securities:

6.375% Senior Notes due 2025

We further certify that the securities described above have been approved by the Exchange for listing and registration upon official notice of issuance.

We understand that the Registrant is seeking immediate acceleration of the effective date of registration, and we hereby join in such request.

Sincerely,

Disclaimer

B. Riley Financial Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:46:11 UTC
