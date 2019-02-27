B. Riley Financial Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call for March 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company which operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Bryant Riley, Chairman and co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Please call the conference call number 10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization.

B. Riley Financial Q4 and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Toll-Free: 1-877-451-6152 International: 1-201-389-0879 A replay of the call will be available on the same day through March 12, 2019. Replay Dial-In Numbers: Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin: 13688148

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company's website. For more information, visit ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services and solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, a full-service investment bank and institutional brokerage; Great American Group, a leading provider of asset disposition, appraisal, corporate advisory and valuation services; GlassRatner, a specialty financial advisory services and consulting firm; B. Riley Wealth Management, B. Riley Asset Management and B. Riley Alternatives, which offer investment management to institutional and high net worth investors; Great American Capital Partners, which originates and underwrites senior secured loans for asset-rich companies; and B. Riley Principal Investments, which invests in or acquires companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

ir@brileyfin.com

(310) 966-1444

Media Contact

Jo Anne McCusker

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425



