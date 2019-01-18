Store Closing Sales Begin at Gymboree® and Crazy 8® with Discounts of Up to 50% Off

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Store closing sales will begin today at 798 Gymboree and Crazy 8 locations throughout the United States and Canada. The closing sales will be operated by a consortium of leading asset disposition firms including Great American Group, LLC , Tiger Capital Group , Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers .



As part of the sale, shoppers can expect to see initial discounts of up to 50 percent off on stylish, play-ready clothes, shoes and accessories for boys and girls, including babies, toddlers and children from six months to size six.

“This store closing sale event offers customers an opportunity to buy the most essential children’s clothing items and accessories for a great price. We encourage loyal shoppers and parents to visit their nearest Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores to take advantage of these deals before merchandise sells out,” said a representative of the consortium.

The firms leading the store liquidation process will work quickly to sell through all inventory across 749 Gymboree and Crazy 8 store locations in the U.S. and 49 Gymboree locations in Canada. Sales at individual Gymboree and Crazy 8 retail and outlet locations will continue until all merchandise is sold, which the firms anticipate will be quickly.

Gift cards can be redeemed until February 16, 2019.

For more information and to locate a nearby Gymboree or Crazy 8 store, visit www.gymboree.com/stores and www.crazy8.com/stores .

About Great American Group, LLC

Great American Group is a leading provider of advisory and valuation services, and asset disposition and auction solutions. Great American Group efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional service firms in maximizing the value of their assets. Great American Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial and business advisory services company which operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries. To learn more about Great American Group, visit www.greatamerican.com .

About Tiger Capital Group, LLC

Tiger Capital Group ( www.tigergroup.com ) provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation and financial resources to drive results. Tiger’s seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston and Toronto.

About Hilco Merchant Resources

Hilco Merchant Resources ( www.hilcomerchantresources.com ) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer’s strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources’ activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, one of the world’s leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers ( www.gordonbrothers.com ) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.