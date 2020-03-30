Log in
B.S.D Crown Ltd.    BSD   IL0010830219

B.S.D CROWN LTD.

(BSD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/27 12:35:17 pm
21.9 GBp   -0.45%
03/02TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
01/29TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
2019TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. : - Company's shares held in public hands

03/30/2020 | 02:53am EDT

BSD Crown Ltd. (the “Company”)

 (LSE: BSD)

Ramat Gan, March 30, 2020

Company’s shares held in public hands

The Company hereby provides notice that it has recently learned that the Company is no longer in compliance with Section 14.2 of the Listing Rules pursuant to which at least 25% of the Company’s issued and outstanding share capital is required to be held in “public hands”. Accordingly, the Company has informed the FCA of such non-compliance. The Company is currently considering alternative courses of action in order to remedy such non-compliance

Enquiries: Joseph Williger, Active Chairman of the Board


© PRNewswire 2020
