Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  B.S.D Crown Ltd.    BSD   IL0010830219

B.S.D CROWN LTD.

(BSD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/07 11:35:21 am
24.5 GBX   --.--%
03/02TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
01/29TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
2019TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. : - Notice of an Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 04:51am EDT

BSD CROWN LTD. (LSE: BSD)

(The “Company”)

Ramat Gan, Israel, 8 July 2020

NOTICE OF AN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company has today issued a Notice of an Annual General Meeting ("Meeting").

The Meeting will be held at 11.00am (Israel time) on 11 August 2020 at 7 Menachem Begin Road, Gibor Sport Tower, 15th floor, Ramat Gan, Israel.

The notice of the annual general meeting relating to, amongst other things, the appointment of new independent auditors of the Company, and the election of the directors of the Company, pursuant to the requirements of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 and any regulations promulgated thereunder

Copies of the Notice will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.bsd-c.com and from the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries: Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on B.S.D CROWN LTD.
03/02TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
01/29TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
2019TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group