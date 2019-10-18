B&S : FragranceNet.com ranked #1 in Best Online Shops 2020
0
10/18/2019 | 10:10am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
FragranceNet.com ranked #1 in Best Online Shops 2020
Mensdorf, Luxembourg - October 18, 2019
FragranceNet.com, the online discount fragrance retail brand of B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or the "Group"), was ranked best online shop 2020 in the U.S for the category multi-brand drugstore products / cosmetics.
This is the outcome of a study conducted by Newsweek; a premier US news magazine and website providinghigh-qualityjournalism for readers around the globe for over 80 years.
Online channel characteristics
Online retail makes it easy to compare prices, read reviews, avoid crowds and checkout lines, track down hard-to-finditems-and shop on demand from the comfort of any location. The attractions of online shopping draw major numbers of customers to the web every year. According to Newsweek, figures on people in the U.S. that browse products, compare prices or buy merchandise online are projected to reach 230.5 million in 2021. Worldwide, the number of people buying goods and services online is expected to top 2 billion.
FragranceNet.com
FragranceNet.com calls to this online consumer behavior with a long tail assortment in branded fragrances and cosmetics that is always in stock and available on demand at attractive discount prices. The company operates a powerful focus on marketing, procurement and logistics and taps into an impressively broad supplier base via its automated procurement platform. This way of working allows the company to deliver value to consumers by matching demand for discount fragrance and cosmetics with efficiently procured supply.
For additional information please contact
Anke Bongers, Manager Investor Relations
T: +31 (0)78 653 4128
investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com
About B&S Group
B&S Group is a global distribution partner for consumer goods in attractive channels and across specialised markets, such as Retail B2B (business-to-business), Maritime, Remote and Retail B2C (business-to-consumer). With a well-trained and experienced workforce of over 2,000 employees, the Group serves as a trusted and reliable partner to suppliers and customers, providing essential distribution services and solving their supply chain complexities. B&S Group operates a flexible, well invested and highly efficient distribution platform that comes with strong barriers to entry. Powered by high capacity warehouses and delivered with expertise in customs and compliance, the Group offers over 40,000 SKUs to its customers in more than 100 countries.
Visit our corporate website: www.bs-group-sa.com.
1
PRESS RELEASE
Forward-looking information / disclaimer
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward- looking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond B&S Group's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behaviour of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we have no intention or obligation to update forward- looking statements.