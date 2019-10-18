B&S : FragranceNet.com ranked #1 in Best Online Shops 2020

PRESS RELEASE

FragranceNet.com ranked #1 in Best Online Shops 2020

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - October 18, 2019

FragranceNet.com, the online discount fragrance retail brand of B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or the "Group"), was ranked best online shop 2020 in the U.S for the category multi-brand drugstore products / cosmetics.

This is the outcome of a study conducted by Newsweek; a premier US news magazine and website providing high-qualityjournalism for readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Online channel characteristics

Online retail makes it easy to compare prices, read reviews, avoid crowds and checkout lines, track down hard-to-finditems-and shop on demand from the comfort of any location. The attractions of online shopping draw major numbers of customers to the web every year. According to Newsweek, figures on people in the U.S. that browse products, compare prices or buy merchandise online are projected to reach 230.5 million in 2021. Worldwide, the number of people buying goods and services online is expected to top 2 billion.

FragranceNet.com

FragranceNet.com calls to this online consumer behavior with a long tail assortment in branded fragrances and cosmetics that is always in stock and available on demand at attractive discount prices. The company operates a powerful focus on marketing, procurement and logistics and taps into an impressively broad supplier base via its automated procurement platform. This way of working allows the company to deliver value to consumers by matching demand for discount fragrance and cosmetics with efficiently procured supply.

About B&S Group

B&S Group is a global distribution partner for consumer goods in attractive channels and across specialised markets, such as Retail B2B (business-to-business), Maritime, Remote and Retail B2C (business-to-consumer). With a well-trained and experienced workforce of over 2,000 employees, the Group serves as a trusted and reliable partner to suppliers and customers, providing essential distribution services and solving their supply chain complexities. B&S Group operates a flexible, well invested and highly efficient distribution platform that comes with strong barriers to entry. Powered by high capacity warehouses and delivered with expertise in customs and compliance, the Group offers over 40,000 SKUs to its customers in more than 100 countries.

Visit our corporate website: www.bs-group-sa.com.