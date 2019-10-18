Log in
B&S GROUP

(BSGR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/18 10:23:30 am
10.97 EUR   -0.09%
10:10aB&S : FragranceNet.com ranked #1 in Best Online Shops 2020
PU
09/23B&S GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/27B&S GROUP : Half-year results
CO
B&S : FragranceNet.com ranked #1 in Best Online Shops 2020

10/18/2019 | 10:10am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FragranceNet.com ranked #1 in Best Online Shops 2020

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - October 18, 2019

FragranceNet.com, the online discount fragrance retail brand of B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or the "Group"), was ranked best online shop 2020 in the U.S for the category multi-brand drugstore products / cosmetics.

This is the outcome of a study conducted by Newsweek; a premier US news magazine and website providing high-qualityjournalism for readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Online channel characteristics

Online retail makes it easy to compare prices, read reviews, avoid crowds and checkout lines, track down hard-to-finditems-and shop on demand from the comfort of any location. The attractions of online shopping draw major numbers of customers to the web every year. According to Newsweek, figures on people in the U.S. that browse products, compare prices or buy merchandise online are projected to reach 230.5 million in 2021. Worldwide, the number of people buying goods and services online is expected to top 2 billion.

FragranceNet.com

FragranceNet.com calls to this online consumer behavior with a long tail assortment in branded fragrances and cosmetics that is always in stock and available on demand at attractive discount prices. The company operates a powerful focus on marketing, procurement and logistics and taps into an impressively broad supplier base via its automated procurement platform. This way of working allows the company to deliver value to consumers by matching demand for discount fragrance and cosmetics with efficiently procured supply.

For additional information please contact

Anke Bongers, Manager Investor Relations

T: +31 (0)78 653 4128

  1. investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com

About B&S Group

B&S Group is a global distribution partner for consumer goods in attractive channels and across specialised markets, such as Retail B2B (business-to-business), Maritime, Remote and Retail B2C (business-to-consumer). With a well-trained and experienced workforce of over 2,000 employees, the Group serves as a trusted and reliable partner to suppliers and customers, providing essential distribution services and solving their supply chain complexities. B&S Group operates a flexible, well invested and highly efficient distribution platform that comes with strong barriers to entry. Powered by high capacity warehouses and delivered with expertise in customs and compliance, the Group offers over 40,000 SKUs to its customers in more than 100 countries.

Visit our corporate website: www.bs-group-sa.com.

1

PRESS RELEASE

Forward-looking information / disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward- looking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond B&S Group's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behaviour of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we have no intention or obligation to update forward- looking statements.

2

Disclaimer

B&S Group SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 018 M
EBIT 2019 119 M
Net income 2019 72,6 M
Debt 2019 398 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 924 M
Chart B&S GROUP
Duration : Period :
B&S Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&S GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,25  €
Last Close Price 10,98  €
Spread / Highest target 86,7%
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bert Meulman Chief Executive officer & Member-Executive Board
Jan Arie van Barneveld Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert van Laar Group CFO & Member-Executive Board
Willem A. Blijdorp Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Coert Beerman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&S GROUP-16.82%1 028
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-9.67%37 639
ITOCHU CORPORATION24.85%31 065
MITSUI & CO., LTD.7.66%28 449
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.76%19 563
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%12 925
