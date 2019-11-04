B&S S A : 9M 2019 Trading update

PRESS RELEASE

B&S Group 9M 2019 trading update

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - November 4, 2019 (07:00 CET)

B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or the "Group"), a fast-growing, global distribution partner for consumer goods, today publishes its trading update for the first nine months of 2019 ("9M 2019").

Highlights 9M 2019

In 9M 2019 turnover increased compared to the same period last year by 17.0% at reported rates to € 1,373 million (of which 5.8% organically), while at constant currency turnover grew 15.2% (of which 4% organically) to € 1,352 million;

The Health & Beauty category was the main growth driver;

Evident recovery of the B&S Segment with turnover growth of 13.8% in Q3 2019 compared to Q3 2018;

Long term growth drivers remain intact;

Interim dividend for 2019 of € 10.9 million or € 0.13 per share, payable on December 4, 2019.

Turnover breakdown

€ million (unless otherwise indicated) 9M 2019 (%) 9M 2018 Organic turnover 1,219.7 4.0% Acquisitive turnover* 131.8 11.2% Of which organic growth of acquisitions 16.7 1.4% FX impact 20.7 1.8% REPORTED TURNOVER 1,373 17.0%

FragranceNet.com, Lagaay, Rotterdam & Weeze Airport

Bert Meulman, CEO: "In the first nine months 2019, all segments contributed to topline growth, with the Health & Beauty category being the main growth driver. The recovery of the B&S Segment was evident with strong organic turnover growth in the third quarter and gradual yet noticeable recovery of EBITDA margins, further boosted by the integration of Lagaay. Our Retail segment performed in line with expectations.

We earlier reported that the trade war between USA and China and the turmoil in Hong Kong had an impact on the margins we realise in our Liquor category in Asia. This effect is continuing in Q4, the quarter where we traditionally realise the higher turnover and gross margin in this category, and impacting our results in this category.

These current market circumstances are expected to have a short-term impact as this margin pressure results in lower purchase prices in the market, thus enabling us to return to normal margin in 2020."