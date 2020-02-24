B&S S A : Full Year 2019 results

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - February 24, 2020 (07:00 CET)
B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or the "Group"), a fast-growing, global distribution partner for consumer goods, today announces its full year 2019 results.
Highlights FY 2019 (compared to FY 2018)
Overall turnover growth of 13.3% to € 1,978.8 M (11.8% on a constant currency basis), fuelled by Health & Beauty category in the HTG Segment and volume contracts in the B&S Segment;
Organic turnover growth of 4.9% (3.3% at constant currency);
EBITDA amounted to € 104.6 M pre IFRS 16 or € 114.6 M post IFRS 16 (FY 2018: € 109.0 M), growth held back by unfavourable developments in Asian markets in H2 and logistical constraints in B&S Segment in H1;
Profit before tax of € 77.5 M (FY 2018: € 90.8 M);
Net cash from operations amounted to € 114.7 M (FY 2018: € 3.5 M), back in line with the years prior to 2018;
Net profit amounted to € 60.3 M (FY 2018: € 71.4 M);
Earnings per share (EPS) of € 0.56 (FY 2018: € 0.72);
Net debt / EBITDA stood at 2.8 pre IFRS 16 or at 3.2 post IFRS 16;
Proposed cash dividend € 0.09, subject to shareholder approval, bringing total dividend for 2019 to € 0.22, corresponding to a pay-out ratio of 40%; constant with prior year pay-out ratio.
Turnover growth breakdown FY 2019 in € million (unless otherwise indicated)
Bert Meulman, CEO; "2019 was a mixed year for the Group. We managed to realise double- digit turnover growth of which nearly 5% was organic, but unfavourable developments in some of our key markets in the second half of the year together with the logistical constraints in the first half, had a significant effect on our results. In parallel, we further invested in our digital and operational infrastructure, focused on leveraging our positions in key growth markets and continued the execution of our M&A strategy in selected niche markets. In 2019, we identified a number of strategic initiatives to support our future years growth strategy allowing us to meet changing market conditions.
The trade war between the USA and China and the political turmoil in Hong Kong had an effect on demand for luxury products in Asia. The effect of these market circumstances became evident for the Group from Q3 onwards, advancing beyond the level we anticipated in the latter part of Q4 - the quarter where we historically realise high turnover and gross profit given the holiday gifting season as well as preparations for Chinese New Year. As a result, gross profit for the year in both our Liquor category in Asia and in our fast-moving consumer goods activities in the B&S Segment were impacted. Consequently, the performance improvement we noted after the second quarter in the B&S Segment did not materialise further in Q4. We consider these developments that impacted Group results in 2019 to be isolated events, and we are confident that our positions in the unique market and channels that we serve together with our strategic initiatives for 2020- 2022, position us for further profitable growth moving forward.
In our Health & Beauty category, we identified new business opportunities in our B2B distribution to value retailers and ecommerce platforms, and initiated new partnerships in these fast-growing markets. The 2019 investments in our infrastructure were primarily focused at growth in our Health
Beauty ecommerce markets in Europe and the USA. By reorganising and expanding our robotised warehousing infrastructure and automated processes we are equipped for both further organic growth and the roll out of the B2C model to Europe. In addition, our FragranceNet.com model in the USA further benefitted from the opening of their second warehouse in the West Coast of the USA that facilitated faster delivery services at lower costs. We also took additional steps to prepare for the roll out of our B2B model in the USA. All in all, this resulted in turnover growth in the Health & Beauty category of 28.2% for FY 2019, of which 11.3% organic.
Our cash flow in 2019 was strong, and back in line with the years prior to 2018. This is the result of our decision in Q3 to sustain our sales volumes in our Asian markets, therewith optimising our cash flow while keeping this business positioned to pick up again as soon as market circumstances improve."
PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS
Key figures FY 2019 1
€ million (unless otherwise
FY 2019
FY 2019
FY 2018
(%)
indicated)
reported
pre IFRS
reported
reported
16
Profit or loss account
Turnover
1,978.8
1,978.8
1,746.5
13.3%
Gross profit (margin)
271.9
13.7%
271.9
242.3
13.9%
12.2%
EBITDA (margin)
114.6
5.8%
104.6
109.0
6.2%
5.1%
Depreciation & Amortisation
26.6
16.9
10.7
152.1%
Profit before tax
77.5
78.2
90.8
(15.9%)
Net profit
60.3
60.8
71.4
(17.2%)
EPS (in euro)
0.56
0.72
(23.6%)
Inventory in days
80
92
Working capital in days
95
113
Net cash from operations
114.7
3.5
Financial position
Solvency Ratio
34.6%
34.3%
Net Debt
296.0
312.7
Net Debt/EBITDA
2.8
2.9
Post IFRS 16, the solvency ratio was 31.9%, with net debt at € 367.4 M and net debt / EBITDA at 3.2.
Financial performance
Turnover
The 2019 turnover growth of 13.3% (11.8% on a constant currency basis) was mainly driven by e-commerce and value retail in the Health & Beauty category, the focus on volume contracts in the B&S Segment and the effect of the inclusion of nine months FragranceNet.com and five months Lagaay.
1 Due to the international nature of our business, significant portions of our turnover and expenses are denominated in currencies other than the Euro, including the US dollar. Consequently, our results from operations are affected by translational foreign exchange risk and currency translation can affect the comparability of our consolidated financial results. To explain the impact of currency volatility on our consolidated financial results, in this press release we include some constant currency disclosure, which is calculated by translating current balances at prior rates. The average EUR/USD FX rate for FY 2019 is 1.1195 (vs.1.1810 for FY 2018).
PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS
Turnover split per segment
€ million (unless
FY 2019
FY 2018
(%)
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
(%)
otherwise indicated)
reported
reported
reported
reported
reported
reported
HTG Segment
1.408,2
1,196.7
17.7%
448.6
429.6
4.4%
Liquors
497.3
483.5
2.9%
Health & Beauty
914.2
713.1
28.2%
Other
(2.3)
0.1
B&S Segment
497.8
445.6
11.7%
138.6
116.4
19.1%
Retail Segment
140.0
136.6
2.5%
36.8
35.5
3.6%
Holding & Eliminations
(67.3)
(32.4)
107.5%
(17.9)
(8.4)
TOTAL TURNOVER
1,978.8
1,746.5
13.3%
606.2
573.1
5.8%
Gross Profit
Gross profit came in at € 271.9 M (2018: € 242.3 M). As a percentage of turnover, this was a decline to 13.7% from 13.9% in 2018, being the net effect of the lower margins in our Liquor category and FMCG activities in Asia.
EBITDA
EBITDA amounted to € 104.6 M pre IFRS 16 (2018: € 109.0 M). Post IFRS 16, EBITDA came in
at € 114.6 M. Staff costs amounted to € 110.7 M (2018: € 86.3 M), the increase primarily related to the full year consolidation of FragranceNet.com and the increase in staff costs in the B&S Segment.
Result for the year
Depreciation of right-of-use assets increased with € 9.7 M as a result of the first-time adoption of IFRS 16 in 2019. Amortisation of intangible fixed assets amounted to € 9.6 M (2018: € 5.0 M) mainly as an effect of the full year inclusion of FragranceNet.com. Financial expenses increased to € 9.7 M (2018: € 7.6 M) as a result of the FragranceNet.com acquisition and an increased USD lending rate (average USD LIBOR interest rate of 2.22% in 2019 vs 2.02% in 2018). This resulted in profit before tax of € 77.5 M (2018: 90.8 M).
The effective tax rate stood at 22.2% compared to 21.4% FY 2018 as an effect of the full year consolidation of FragranceNet.com which significantly increases our share of business in the US, a high tax jurisdiction. As a result, net profit amounted to € 60.3 M (2018: € 71.4 M). Profit for the year from non-controlling interests increased in 2019 as a result of clear focus on e-commerce (FragranceNet.com) and value retail markets (Topbrands), and both companies benefitting from gross profit margin increase resulting from Group sourcing synergies. Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company came in at € 47.0 M (2018: € 60.4 M).
PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS
Cash flow & financial position
As a result of our decision to sustain sales volumes despite the earlier described market circumstances in Asia and our continuous focus on working capital, net cash from operations increased from € 3.5 M in 2018 to € 114.7 M in 2019. Working capital in days improved from 113 days in 2018 to 95 days in 2019.
The Group invested over € 34 M in the acquisitions of Lagaay and two airport retail shops, as well as in warehouse infrastructure and digitisation in the HTG and B&S Segments.
Net cash from financing activities mainly related to dividend distributions and the termination of the supplier finance arrangements. The supplier finance arrangements were replaced by bank financing to facilitate cost savings.
Net debt pre IFRS 16 stood at € 296.0 M (2018: € 312.7), net debt post IFRS 16 stood at € 367.4 M. Pre IFRS 16 net debt decreased € 37.9 M including the effect of repaying € 21.2 M supplier finance arrangements.
Net debt / EBITDA ratio pre-IFRS 16 stood at 2.8 (FY 2018: 2.9). Post IFRS 16, net debt / EBITDA stood at 3.2.
Dividends
At the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 19, 2020, B&S Group will propose the payment of a dividend of € 0.09 per share, in cash (subject to withholding tax if applicable). On December 9, 2019, B&S Group paid an interim dividend of € 0.13 per share, representing 40% of the semi- annual 2019 results attributable to the owners of the Company. This brings the total dividend to €
0.22 per share. In line with the dividend policy, this translates into a pay-out ratio of 40% of the annual Group results attributable to the owners of the Company (similar to prior year pay-out ratio).
Notice of change to timing of dividend payments
For practical reasons, the Group will propose to the shareholders in the May 2020 Annual General Meeting to shift from semi-annual payment of dividend to an annual payment.
This change will be effective from 2020 onwards, where a year-end dividend pay-out for the FY 2020 period is anticipated in H1 2021. The earlier indicated dividend policy will further remain intact.
Long term value creation - strategic initiatives
Our growth strategy builds on our entrepreneurial business acumen and our focus on connecting supply and demand in niche markets and specialty channels that are characterised by a high level of complexity. We remain firmly focused on continuing our growth strategy through organic growth complemented by growth from acquisitions that add to our unique position in the markets we serve.
Through our strategic review in 2019, we have identified four key focus areas for 2020 - 2022 that support our growth strategy by meeting changing market conditions, optimising our operational efficiency and leveraging our positions in key growth markets:
PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS
Further centralising digital and operational infrastructure, simplifying the supply chain and intensifying segmental collaboration
Digitising the supply chain, embedding digital capabilities in the organisation and steering on results based on data outcomes
Focus on growth markets: Investing in unique positions in niche markets where we bring compelling advantage and that are driven by mega trends, further complemented by strategic M&A
Organic expansion: capturing opportunities for geographical expansion, expanding in adjacencies and offering data driven services
These focus areas will allow us to remain firmly focused on our growth strategy.
Outlook
Although the effects of the protests in Hong Kong and the trade war between USA and China affected our FY 2019 results, we are optimistic that these circumstances will not last throughout 2020. The outbreak of the corona virus will have an impact on general demand for luxury brands in Asia in the coming period, however we remain positive about this market for the medium and long term. We continue to closely follow the developments in these Asian markets to determine the potential impact on our performance in 2020.
We are confident about the overall growth opportunities in Europe and USA, especially for our Health and Beauty category in the B2B and B2C platform business and our Iiquor distribution business, both for which we expect short and medium term performance levels to increase by growth from geographical expansion.
In our B&S Segment, the increased operational effectiveness and cost reductions in our logistics operations combined with growth in our volume contract business, is expected to result in increased profitability from 2020 onwards.
In the coming period, our commercial focus areas are aimed at long-term value creation in key growth markets and designed to benefit from global developments and market trends like digitisation, retail re-design and supply chain simplification. Emphasis will further lie on further solidifying our financial position by operational effectiveness and cost reductions following our investments in digitisation and automation. Overall, we will continue our focus on growing our business profitably by executing on our 2020-2022 strategic initiatives and leveraging our positions in the unique channels and markets that we serve.
PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS
Analyst call and audio webcast
Our CEO Bert Meulman and CFO Gert van Laar will host an analyst call today, Monday February 24, 2020 at 10:30 CET to discuss the full year results 2019.
The call will be recorded and archived for playback purposes and will be available on our website shortly after the call.
PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS
About B&S Group
B&S Group is a global distribution partner for consumer goods in attractive channels and across specialised markets, such as Retail B2B (business-to-business), Maritime, Remote and Retail B2C (business-to-consumer). With a well-trained and experienced workforce of over 2,500 employees, the Group serves as a trusted and reliable partner to suppliers and customers, providing essential distribution services and solving their supply chain complexities. B&S Group operates a flexible, well invested and highly efficient distribution platform that comes with strong barriers to entry. Powered by high capacity warehouses and delivered with expertise in customs and compliance, the Group offers over 40,000 consumer goods to its customers in more than 100 countries.
PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS
Appendix 1: Developments by business segment2
HTG Segment TOTAL
€ million (unless
FY 2019
FY 2019
FY 2018
(%)
stated otherwise)
reported
pre IFRS 16
reported
reported
Turnover
1,408.2
1,408.2
1,196.7
17.7%
Gross profit
176.3
176.3
148.8
18.4%
EBITDA
88.2
83.6
79.7
10.6%
EBITDA margin
6.3%
5.9%
6.7%
(0.4%)
The HTG Segment realised a turnover growth of 17.7% to € 1,408.2 M (16.4% on a constant currency basis) with a gross profit growth of 18.4% in FY 19 compared to FY 18. EBITDA amounted to € 88.2 M, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 6.3%.
The growth in turnover was mainly attributable to increased focus and demand from the value retail in Europe and Health & Beauty markets in Europe and USA, resulting in substantial contribution to Group results from Topbrands and FragranceNet.com. In addition, our Liquor category in Europe realised growth in line with expectations.
The decline in EBITDA margin is due to the impact of the USA - China trade war and turmoil in Hong Kong on our Liquor category that became evident in Q3 and amplified in Q4. This offset the margin increase in our Health & Beauty category. Further to this, staff costs increased with the full year consolidation of Fragrancenet.com as well as organic company growth.
HTG Liquors
€ million (unless
FY 2019
FY 2019
FY 2018
(%)
stated otherwise)
reported
pre IFRS 16
reported
reported
Turnover
496.3
483.6
2.6%
Gross profit
30.1
42.1
(28.5%)
EBITDA
12.6
24.7
(48.9%)
EBITDA margin
2.5%
5.1%
(2.6%)
HTG Health & Beauty
€ million (unless
FY 2019
FY 2019
FY 2018
(%)
stated otherwise)
reported
pre IFRS 16
reported
reported
Turnover
914.2
713.1
28.2%
Gross profit
143.3
104.7
36.9%
EBITDA
76.5
56.4
35.7%
EBITDA margin
8.4%
7.9%
0.5%
2 Reported turnover per segment includes intercompany sales
PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS
B&S Segment
€ million (unless
FY 2019
FY 2019
FY 2018
(%)
stated otherwise)
reported
pre IFRS 16
reported
reported
Turnover
497.8
497.8
455.6
11.7%
Gross profit
60.5
60.5
59.3
1.9%
EBITDA
19.3
13.9
21.4
(9.8%)
EBITDA margin
3.9%
2.8%
4.8%
Our focus on serving volume contracts resulted in organic turnover growth for the B&S Segment. From August onwards, the acquisition of Lagaay Medical Group further contributed to turnover growth by enhancing our position to remote and maritime markets and strengthening our single source supply concept. This resulted in turnover of € 497.8 M, an increase of 11.7% (9.0% on a constant currency basis) for FY 2019 compared to FY 2018.
Gross profit margin amounted to 12.1% (FY 2018: 13.3%). This is due to the impact of the USA
China trade war and turmoil in Hong Kong, which in Q4 impacted margins of the Asian FMCG business in this Segment.
EBITDA margin decreased to 3.9%. This is related to the higher than expected staff costs we endured from the delay in taking the automated warehouse into operation in the B&S Segment (as communicated in our HY 2019 results). While these cost levels remained in Q3, we focused on volume contracts which resulted in noticeable performance improvement in this quarter. We anticipated this performance improvement to continue in Q4, however this did not materialise due to the developments in our Asian FMCG market in this Segment.
Retail Segment
€ million (unless
FY 2019
FY 2019
FY 2018
(%)
stated otherwise)
reported
pre IFRS 16
reported
reported
Turnover
140.0
140.0
136.6
2.5%
Gross profit
35.9
35.9
34.7
3.7%
EBITDA
9.5
9.5
10.6
(10.1%)
EBITDA margin
6.8%
6.8%
7.8%
The Retail Segment showed a turnover increase of 2.5% to € 140 M (2.3% on a constant currency basis) with an increased gross profit to € 35.9 M following new shop openings of multi-category stores at regional airports and the addition of the acquired Rotterdam and Weeze airport shops to this portfolio.
EBITDA and EBITDA margin were impacted by staff costs and operating expenses related to the new shop openings.
PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS
Appendix 2: Non-IFRS Financial Measures Glossary
EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation
EBITDA Margin
EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of
turnover
Solvency
Solvency is defined as group equity as a percentage of total
assets
Working capital
Working capital is defined as Inventory plus Trade receivables
minus Supplier finance arrangements minus Trade payables
Net Debt
Net debt is defined as interest bearing liabilities minus cash
and cash equivalents
FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
B&S GROUP S.A.
Financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
Contents
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
3
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
4
Consolidated statement of financial position
5
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
7
Consolidated statement of cash flows
8
B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results
FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
Consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended December 31, 2019
x € 1,000
2019
2018
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Turnover
1,978,817
1,746,477
Purchase value
1,706,925
1,504,220
Gross profit
271,892
242,257
Investment income
244
223
Personnel costs
110,682
86,250
Amortisation
9,588
5,027
Depreciation
7,346
5,717
Depreciation right-of-use assets
9,712
-
Other operating expenses
46,822
47,231
Total operating expenses
184,150
144,225
Operating result
87,986
98,255
Financial expenses
(9,663)
(7,609)
Interest on lease liabilities
(1,247)
(37)
Share of profit of associates
432
203
Result before taxation
77,508
90,812
Taxation on the result
(17,196)
(19,432)
Profit for the year from continuing operations
60,312
71,380
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
46,962
60,394
Non-controlling interests
13,350
10,986
Total
60,312
71,380
Earnings per share (basic / diluted)
From continuing operations in euros
0.56
0.72
B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results
FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2019
x € 1,000
2019
2018
Profit for the year from continuing operations
60,312
71,380
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
▪ Foreign currency translation differences net of tax
1,473
28
▪ Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
652
-
Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax
2,125
28
Total comprehensive income for the year
62,437
71,408
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
48,418
60,460
Non-controlling interests
14,019
10,948
Total
62,437
71,408
B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results
FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
Consolidated statement of financial position at December 31, 2019
x € 1,000
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Non-current assets
Goodwill
65,656
59,915
Other intangible assets
69,748
61,678
Property, plant and equipment
39,312
31,033
Right-of-use assets
71,498
-
Investments in associates
2,517
2,140
Receivables
3,270
2,331
Deferred tax assets
366
160
252,367
157,257
Current assets
Inventory
375,565
377,880
Trade receivables
201,256
205,722
Corporate income tax
2,191
1,752
Other tax receivables
6,514
5,985
Other receivables
25,704
21,690
Derivative financial instruments
32
-
Cash and cash equivalents
50,884
26,900
662,146
639,929
Total assets
914,513
797,186
B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results
FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
x € 1,000
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Equity attributable to
Owners of the Company
242,671
233,985
Non-controlling interest
49,096
39,110
291,767
273,095
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
54,557
55,429
Lease liabilities
62,091
341
Deferred tax liabilities
12,986
11,737
Employee benefit obligations
893
603
Other liabilities
42,124
24,627
172,651
92,737
Current liabilities
Credit institutions
280,482
271,494
Borrowings due within one year
11,548
11,807
Lease liabilities due within one year
9,575
571
Supplier finance arrangements
-
21,177
Derivative financial instruments
-
288
Trade payables
104,620
69,630
Corporate income tax liability
6,920
11,811
Other taxes and social security charges
11,264
14,588
Other current liabilities
25,686
29,988
450,095
431,354
Total equity and liabilities
914,513
797,186
B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results
FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended at December 31, 2019
x € 1,000
2019
Total
Paid-up
Cash flow
Reserve for
Retained
attributable
Non-
Total
share
hedge
translation
to owners of
controlling
earnings
equity
capital
reserve
differences
the
interest
Company
Opening balance at 01.01.2019
Total comprehensive income
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income for the year
Other transactions
Dividend
Acquired in business combinations
Profit share certificates
Share-basedpayments
Other movements
Reclassification to non-current liabilities
Fair value adjustment non-current liabilities
5,051
-
(540)
229,474
233,985
39,110
273,095
-
-
-
46,962
46,962
13,350
60,312
-
643
813
-
1,456
669
2,125
-
643
813
46,962
48,418
14,019
62,437
-
-
-
(24,411)
(24,411)
(6,544)
(30,955)
-
-
-
-
-
3,779
3,779
-
-
-
(38)
(38)
(465)
(503)
-
-
-
900
900
-
900
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23,549)
(23,549)
(3,230)
(26,779)
-
-
-
-
-
(803)
(803)
-
-
-
(16,183)
(16,183)
-
(16,183)
-
-
-
(16,183)
(16,183)
(803)
(16,986)
Closing balance at 31.12.2019
5,051
643
273 236,704
242,671
49,096 291,767
B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results
FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
Consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2019
x € 1,000
2019
2018
Profit for the year from continuing operations
60,312
71,380
Adjustments for:
Taxation on the result
17,196
19,432
Share of profit of associates
(432)
(203)
Interest on lease liabilities
1,247
37
Financial expenses
9,663
7,609
Depreciation right-of-use assets
9,712
-
Depreciation
7,346
5,717
Amortisation
9,588
5,027
Investment income
(244)
(223)
Provisions
269
(1,031)
Non-cashshare-based payment expense
900
675
Other non-cash movements
378
(759)
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
115,935
107,661
Decrease / (increase) in inventory
6,828
(29,085)
Decrease / (increase) in trade receivables
8,793
(61,894)
Decrease / (increase) in other tax receivables
(529)
(2,419)
Decrease / (increase) in other receivables
(4,182)
(6,304)
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables
30,623
8,209
Increase / (decrease) in other taxes and social security charges
(3,572)
3,195
Increase / (decrease) in other current liabilities