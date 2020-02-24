B&S S A : Full Year 2019 results 0 02/24/2020 | 02:20am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS B&S Group full year 2019 results Mensdorf, Luxembourg - February 24, 2020 (07:00 CET) B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or the "Group"), a fast-growing, global distribution partner for consumer goods, today announces its full year 2019 results. Highlights FY 2019 (compared to FY 2018) Overall turnover growth of 13.3% to € 1,978.8 M (11.8% on a constant currency basis), fuelled by Health & Beauty category in the HTG Segment and volume contracts in the B&S Segment;

Organic turnover growth of 4.9% (3.3% at constant currency);

EBITDA amounted to € 104.6 M pre IFRS 16 or € 114.6 M post IFRS 16 (FY 2018: € 109.0 M), growth held back by unfavourable developments in Asian markets in H2 and logistical constraints in B&S Segment in H1;

Profit before tax of € 77.5 M (FY 2018: € 90.8 M);

Net cash from operations amounted to € 114.7 M (FY 2018: € 3.5 M), back in line with the years prior to 2018;

Net profit amounted to € 60.3 M (FY 2018: € 71.4 M);

Earnings per share (EPS) of € 0.56 (FY 2018: € 0.72);

Net debt / EBITDA stood at 2.8 pre IFRS 16 or at 3.2 post IFRS 16;

Proposed cash dividend € 0.09, subject to shareholder approval, bringing total dividend for 2019 to € 0.22, corresponding to a pay-out ratio of 40%; constant with prior year pay-out ratio. Turnover growth breakdown FY 2019 in € million (unless otherwise indicated) 1.6% 8.5% 3.3% * * Acquired growth originating from FragranceNet.com, Lagaay, Rotterdam & Weeze Airport 1 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS Bert Meulman, CEO; "2019 was a mixed year for the Group. We managed to realise double- digit turnover growth of which nearly 5% was organic, but unfavourable developments in some of our key markets in the second half of the year together with the logistical constraints in the first half, had a significant effect on our results. In parallel, we further invested in our digital and operational infrastructure, focused on leveraging our positions in key growth markets and continued the execution of our M&A strategy in selected niche markets. In 2019, we identified a number of strategic initiatives to support our future years growth strategy allowing us to meet changing market conditions. The trade war between the USA and China and the political turmoil in Hong Kong had an effect on demand for luxury products in Asia. The effect of these market circumstances became evident for the Group from Q3 onwards, advancing beyond the level we anticipated in the latter part of Q4 - the quarter where we historically realise high turnover and gross profit given the holiday gifting season as well as preparations for Chinese New Year. As a result, gross profit for the year in both our Liquor category in Asia and in our fast-moving consumer goods activities in the B&S Segment were impacted. Consequently, the performance improvement we noted after the second quarter in the B&S Segment did not materialise further in Q4. We consider these developments that impacted Group results in 2019 to be isolated events, and we are confident that our positions in the unique market and channels that we serve together with our strategic initiatives for 2020- 2022, position us for further profitable growth moving forward. In our Health & Beauty category, we identified new business opportunities in our B2B distribution to value retailers and ecommerce platforms, and initiated new partnerships in these fast-growing markets. The 2019 investments in our infrastructure were primarily focused at growth in our Health Beauty ecommerce markets in Europe and the USA. By reorganising and expanding our robotised warehousing infrastructure and automated processes we are equipped for both further organic growth and the roll out of the B2C model to Europe. In addition, our FragranceNet.com model in the USA further benefitted from the opening of their second warehouse in the West Coast of the USA that facilitated faster delivery services at lower costs. We also took additional steps to prepare for the roll out of our B2B model in the USA. All in all, this resulted in turnover growth in the Health & Beauty category of 28.2% for FY 2019, of which 11.3% organic. Our cash flow in 2019 was strong, and back in line with the years prior to 2018. This is the result of our decision in Q3 to sustain our sales volumes in our Asian markets, therewith optimising our cash flow while keeping this business positioned to pick up again as soon as market circumstances improve." 2 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS Key figures FY 2019 1 € million (unless otherwise FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 (%) indicated) reported pre IFRS reported reported 16 Profit or loss account Turnover 1,978.8 1,978.8 1,746.5 13.3% Gross profit (margin) 271.9 13.7% 271.9 242.3 13.9% 12.2% EBITDA (margin) 114.6 5.8% 104.6 109.0 6.2% 5.1% Depreciation & Amortisation 26.6 16.9 10.7 152.1% Profit before tax 77.5 78.2 90.8 (15.9%) Net profit 60.3 60.8 71.4 (17.2%) EPS (in euro) 0.56 0.72 (23.6%) Inventory in days 80 92 Working capital in days 95 113 Net cash from operations 114.7 3.5 Financial position Solvency Ratio 34.6% 34.3% Net Debt 296.0 312.7 Net Debt/EBITDA 2.8 2.9 Post IFRS 16, the solvency ratio was 31.9%, with net debt at € 367.4 M and net debt / EBITDA at 3.2. Financial performance Turnover The 2019 turnover growth of 13.3% (11.8% on a constant currency basis) was mainly driven by e-commerce and value retail in the Health & Beauty category, the focus on volume contracts in the B&S Segment and the effect of the inclusion of nine months FragranceNet.com and five months Lagaay. 1 Due to the international nature of our business, significant portions of our turnover and expenses are denominated in currencies other than the Euro, including the US dollar. Consequently, our results from operations are affected by translational foreign exchange risk and currency translation can affect the comparability of our consolidated financial results. To explain the impact of currency volatility on our consolidated financial results, in this press release we include some constant currency disclosure, which is calculated by translating current balances at prior rates. The average EUR/USD FX rate for FY 2019 is 1.1195 (vs.1.1810 for FY 2018). 3 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS Turnover split per segment € million (unless FY 2019 FY 2018 (%) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 (%) otherwise indicated) reported reported reported reported reported reported HTG Segment 1.408,2 1,196.7 17.7% 448.6 429.6 4.4% Liquors 497.3 483.5 2.9% Health & Beauty 914.2 713.1 28.2% Other (2.3) 0.1 B&S Segment 497.8 445.6 11.7% 138.6 116.4 19.1% Retail Segment 140.0 136.6 2.5% 36.8 35.5 3.6% Holding & Eliminations (67.3) (32.4) 107.5% (17.9) (8.4) TOTAL TURNOVER 1,978.8 1,746.5 13.3% 606.2 573.1 5.8% Gross Profit Gross profit came in at € 271.9 M (2018: € 242.3 M). As a percentage of turnover, this was a decline to 13.7% from 13.9% in 2018, being the net effect of the lower margins in our Liquor category and FMCG activities in Asia. EBITDA EBITDA amounted to € 104.6 M pre IFRS 16 (2018: € 109.0 M). Post IFRS 16, EBITDA came in at € 114.6 M. Staff costs amounted to € 110.7 M (2018: € 86.3 M), the increase primarily related to the full year consolidation of FragranceNet.com and the increase in staff costs in the B&S Segment. Result for the year Depreciation of right-of-use assets increased with € 9.7 M as a result of the first-time adoption of IFRS 16 in 2019. Amortisation of intangible fixed assets amounted to € 9.6 M (2018: € 5.0 M) mainly as an effect of the full year inclusion of FragranceNet.com. Financial expenses increased to € 9.7 M (2018: € 7.6 M) as a result of the FragranceNet.com acquisition and an increased USD lending rate (average USD LIBOR interest rate of 2.22% in 2019 vs 2.02% in 2018). This resulted in profit before tax of € 77.5 M (2018: 90.8 M). The effective tax rate stood at 22.2% compared to 21.4% FY 2018 as an effect of the full year consolidation of FragranceNet.com which significantly increases our share of business in the US, a high tax jurisdiction. As a result, net profit amounted to € 60.3 M (2018: € 71.4 M). Profit for the year from non-controlling interests increased in 2019 as a result of clear focus on e-commerce (FragranceNet.com) and value retail markets (Topbrands), and both companies benefitting from gross profit margin increase resulting from Group sourcing synergies. Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company came in at € 47.0 M (2018: € 60.4 M). 4 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS Cash flow & financial position As a result of our decision to sustain sales volumes despite the earlier described market circumstances in Asia and our continuous focus on working capital, net cash from operations increased from € 3.5 M in 2018 to € 114.7 M in 2019. Working capital in days improved from 113 days in 2018 to 95 days in 2019. The Group invested over € 34 M in the acquisitions of Lagaay and two airport retail shops, as well as in warehouse infrastructure and digitisation in the HTG and B&S Segments. Net cash from financing activities mainly related to dividend distributions and the termination of the supplier finance arrangements. The supplier finance arrangements were replaced by bank financing to facilitate cost savings. Net debt pre IFRS 16 stood at € 296.0 M (2018: € 312.7), net debt post IFRS 16 stood at € 367.4 M. Pre IFRS 16 net debt decreased € 37.9 M including the effect of repaying € 21.2 M supplier finance arrangements. Net debt / EBITDA ratio pre-IFRS 16 stood at 2.8 (FY 2018: 2.9). Post IFRS 16, net debt / EBITDA stood at 3.2. Dividends At the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 19, 2020, B&S Group will propose the payment of a dividend of € 0.09 per share, in cash (subject to withholding tax if applicable). On December 9, 2019, B&S Group paid an interim dividend of € 0.13 per share, representing 40% of the semi- annual 2019 results attributable to the owners of the Company. This brings the total dividend to € 0.22 per share. In line with the dividend policy, this translates into a pay-out ratio of 40% of the annual Group results attributable to the owners of the Company (similar to prior year pay-out ratio). Notice of change to timing of dividend payments For practical reasons, the Group will propose to the shareholders in the May 2020 Annual General Meeting to shift from semi-annual payment of dividend to an annual payment. This change will be effective from 2020 onwards, where a year-end dividend pay-out for the FY 2020 period is anticipated in H1 2021. The earlier indicated dividend policy will further remain intact. Long term value creation - strategic initiatives Our growth strategy builds on our entrepreneurial business acumen and our focus on connecting supply and demand in niche markets and specialty channels that are characterised by a high level of complexity. We remain firmly focused on continuing our growth strategy through organic growth complemented by growth from acquisitions that add to our unique position in the markets we serve. Through our strategic review in 2019, we have identified four key focus areas for 2020 - 2022 that support our growth strategy by meeting changing market conditions, optimising our operational efficiency and leveraging our positions in key growth markets: 5 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS Further centralising digital and operational infrastructure, simplifying the supply chain and intensifying segmental collaboration

Digitising the supply chain, embedding digital capabilities in the organisation and steering on results based on data outcomes

Focus on growth markets: Investing in unique positions in niche markets where we bring compelling advantage and that are driven by mega trends, further complemented by strategic M&A

Organic expansion: capturing opportunities for geographical expansion, expanding in adjacencies and offering data driven services These focus areas will allow us to remain firmly focused on our growth strategy. Outlook Although the effects of the protests in Hong Kong and the trade war between USA and China affected our FY 2019 results, we are optimistic that these circumstances will not last throughout 2020. The outbreak of the corona virus will have an impact on general demand for luxury brands in Asia in the coming period, however we remain positive about this market for the medium and long term. We continue to closely follow the developments in these Asian markets to determine the potential impact on our performance in 2020. We are confident about the overall growth opportunities in Europe and USA, especially for our Health and Beauty category in the B2B and B2C platform business and our Iiquor distribution business, both for which we expect short and medium term performance levels to increase by growth from geographical expansion. In our B&S Segment, the increased operational effectiveness and cost reductions in our logistics operations combined with growth in our volume contract business, is expected to result in increased profitability from 2020 onwards. In the coming period, our commercial focus areas are aimed at long-term value creation in key growth markets and designed to benefit from global developments and market trends like digitisation, retail re-design and supply chain simplification. Emphasis will further lie on further solidifying our financial position by operational effectiveness and cost reductions following our investments in digitisation and automation. Overall, we will continue our focus on growing our business profitably by executing on our 2020-2022 strategic initiatives and leveraging our positions in the unique channels and markets that we serve. 6 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS Financial calendar May 18, 2020 Q1 2020 results May 19, 2020 Annual General Meeting August 24, 2020 HY 2020 results Upcoming roadshows & conferences February 25, 2020 Roadshow, The Netherlands February 26 & 27, 2020 Roadshow, London March 4, 2020 Roadshow, Paris March 5, 2020 Roadshow, Frankfurt March 19, 2020 Kepler Cheuvreux European GEMS seminar, New York Analyst call and audio webcast Our CEO Bert Meulman and CFO Gert van Laar will host an analyst call today, Monday February 24, 2020 at 10:30 CET to discuss the full year results 2019. The presentation can be downloaded shortly before the call and the audio webcast can be followed via the website of B&S Group; www.bs-group-sa.com/investors/reports-results/ The call will be recorded and archived for playback purposes and will be available on our website shortly after the call. For additional information please contact: Anke Bongers, Manager Investor Relations T: +31 (0)78 653 4128 investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com 7 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS About B&S Group B&S Group is a global distribution partner for consumer goods in attractive channels and across specialised markets, such as Retail B2B (business-to-business), Maritime, Remote and Retail B2C (business-to-consumer). With a well-trained and experienced workforce of over 2,500 employees, the Group serves as a trusted and reliable partner to suppliers and customers, providing essential distribution services and solving their supply chain complexities. B&S Group operates a flexible, well invested and highly efficient distribution platform that comes with strong barriers to entry. Powered by high capacity warehouses and delivered with expertise in customs and compliance, the Group offers over 40,000 consumer goods to its customers in more than 100 countries. Visit our corporate website: www.bs-group-sa.com Forward-looking information / disclaimer This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward- looking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond B&S Group's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behaviour of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we have no intention or obligation to update forward- looking statements. 8 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS Appendix 1: Developments by business segment2 HTG Segment TOTAL € million (unless FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 (%) stated otherwise) reported pre IFRS 16 reported reported Turnover 1,408.2 1,408.2 1,196.7 17.7% Gross profit 176.3 176.3 148.8 18.4% EBITDA 88.2 83.6 79.7 10.6% EBITDA margin 6.3% 5.9% 6.7% (0.4%) The HTG Segment realised a turnover growth of 17.7% to € 1,408.2 M (16.4% on a constant currency basis) with a gross profit growth of 18.4% in FY 19 compared to FY 18. EBITDA amounted to € 88.2 M, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 6.3%. The growth in turnover was mainly attributable to increased focus and demand from the value retail in Europe and Health & Beauty markets in Europe and USA, resulting in substantial contribution to Group results from Topbrands and FragranceNet.com. In addition, our Liquor category in Europe realised growth in line with expectations. The decline in EBITDA margin is due to the impact of the USA - China trade war and turmoil in Hong Kong on our Liquor category that became evident in Q3 and amplified in Q4. This offset the margin increase in our Health & Beauty category. Further to this, staff costs increased with the full year consolidation of Fragrancenet.com as well as organic company growth. HTG Liquors € million (unless FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 (%) stated otherwise) reported pre IFRS 16 reported reported Turnover 496.3 483.6 2.6% Gross profit 30.1 42.1 (28.5%) EBITDA 12.6 24.7 (48.9%) EBITDA margin 2.5% 5.1% (2.6%) HTG Health & Beauty € million (unless FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 (%) stated otherwise) reported pre IFRS 16 reported reported Turnover 914.2 713.1 28.2% Gross profit 143.3 104.7 36.9% EBITDA 76.5 56.4 35.7% EBITDA margin 8.4% 7.9% 0.5% 2 Reported turnover per segment includes intercompany sales 9 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS B&S Segment € million (unless FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 (%) stated otherwise) reported pre IFRS 16 reported reported Turnover 497.8 497.8 455.6 11.7% Gross profit 60.5 60.5 59.3 1.9% EBITDA 19.3 13.9 21.4 (9.8%) EBITDA margin 3.9% 2.8% 4.8% Our focus on serving volume contracts resulted in organic turnover growth for the B&S Segment. From August onwards, the acquisition of Lagaay Medical Group further contributed to turnover growth by enhancing our position to remote and maritime markets and strengthening our single source supply concept. This resulted in turnover of € 497.8 M, an increase of 11.7% (9.0% on a constant currency basis) for FY 2019 compared to FY 2018. Gross profit margin amounted to 12.1% (FY 2018: 13.3%). This is due to the impact of the USA China trade war and turmoil in Hong Kong, which in Q4 impacted margins of the Asian FMCG business in this Segment. EBITDA margin decreased to 3.9%. This is related to the higher than expected staff costs we endured from the delay in taking the automated warehouse into operation in the B&S Segment (as communicated in our HY 2019 results). While these cost levels remained in Q3, we focused on volume contracts which resulted in noticeable performance improvement in this quarter. We anticipated this performance improvement to continue in Q4, however this did not materialise due to the developments in our Asian FMCG market in this Segment. Retail Segment € million (unless FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 (%) stated otherwise) reported pre IFRS 16 reported reported Turnover 140.0 140.0 136.6 2.5% Gross profit 35.9 35.9 34.7 3.7% EBITDA 9.5 9.5 10.6 (10.1%) EBITDA margin 6.8% 6.8% 7.8% The Retail Segment showed a turnover increase of 2.5% to € 140 M (2.3% on a constant currency basis) with an increased gross profit to € 35.9 M following new shop openings of multi-category stores at regional airports and the addition of the acquired Rotterdam and Weeze airport shops to this portfolio. EBITDA and EBITDA margin were impacted by staff costs and operating expenses related to the new shop openings. 10 PRESS RELEASE FY 2019 RESULTS Appendix 2: Non-IFRS Financial Measures Glossary EBITDA EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation EBITDA Margin EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of turnover Solvency Solvency is defined as group equity as a percentage of total assets Working capital Working capital is defined as Inventory plus Trade receivables minus Supplier finance arrangements minus Trade payables Net Debt Net debt is defined as interest bearing liabilities minus cash and cash equivalents 11 FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS B&S GROUP S.A. Financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Contents Consolidated financial statements Consolidated statement of profit or loss 3 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 4 Consolidated statement of financial position 5 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 7 Consolidated statement of cash flows 8 2 B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 x € 1,000 2019 2018 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Turnover 1,978,817 1,746,477 Purchase value 1,706,925 1,504,220 Gross profit 271,892 242,257 Investment income 244 223 Personnel costs 110,682 86,250 Amortisation 9,588 5,027 Depreciation 7,346 5,717 Depreciation right-of-use assets 9,712 - Other operating expenses 46,822 47,231 Total operating expenses 184,150 144,225 Operating result 87,986 98,255 Financial expenses (9,663) (7,609) Interest on lease liabilities (1,247) (37) Share of profit of associates 432 203 Result before taxation 77,508 90,812 Taxation on the result (17,196) (19,432) Profit for the year from continuing operations 60,312 71,380 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 46,962 60,394 Non-controlling interests 13,350 10,986 Total 60,312 71,380 Earnings per share (basic / diluted) From continuing operations in euros 0.56 0.72 3 B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2019 x € 1,000 2019 2018 Profit for the year from continuing operations 60,312 71,380 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss ▪ Foreign currency translation differences net of tax 1,473 28 ▪ Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges 652 - Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax 2,125 28 Total comprehensive income for the year 62,437 71,408 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 48,418 60,460 Non-controlling interests 14,019 10,948 Total 62,437 71,408 4 B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Consolidated statement of financial position at December 31, 2019 x € 1,000 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Non-current assets Goodwill 65,656 59,915 Other intangible assets 69,748 61,678 Property, plant and equipment 39,312 31,033 Right-of-use assets 71,498 - Investments in associates 2,517 2,140 Receivables 3,270 2,331 Deferred tax assets 366 160 252,367 157,257 Current assets Inventory 375,565 377,880 Trade receivables 201,256 205,722 Corporate income tax 2,191 1,752 Other tax receivables 6,514 5,985 Other receivables 25,704 21,690 Derivative financial instruments 32 - Cash and cash equivalents 50,884 26,900 662,146 639,929 Total assets 914,513 797,186 5 B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS x € 1,000 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Equity attributable to Owners of the Company 242,671 233,985 Non-controlling interest 49,096 39,110 291,767 273,095 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 54,557 55,429 Lease liabilities 62,091 341 Deferred tax liabilities 12,986 11,737 Employee benefit obligations 893 603 Other liabilities 42,124 24,627 172,651 92,737 Current liabilities Credit institutions 280,482 271,494 Borrowings due within one year 11,548 11,807 Lease liabilities due within one year 9,575 571 Supplier finance arrangements - 21,177 Derivative financial instruments - 288 Trade payables 104,620 69,630 Corporate income tax liability 6,920 11,811 Other taxes and social security charges 11,264 14,588 Other current liabilities 25,686 29,988 450,095 431,354 Total equity and liabilities 914,513 797,186 6 B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended at December 31, 2019 x € 1,000 2019 Total Paid-up Cash flow Reserve for Retained attributable Non- Total share hedge translation to owners of controlling earnings equity capital reserve differences the interest Company Opening balance at 01.01.2019 Total comprehensive income Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year Other transactions Dividend

Acquired in business combinations

Profit share certificates

Share-based payments

payments Other movements

Reclassification to non-current liabilities

non-current liabilities Fair value adjustment non-current liabilities 5,051 - (540) 229,474 233,985 39,110 273,095 - - - 46,962 46,962 13,350 60,312 - 643 813 - 1,456 669 2,125 - 643 813 46,962 48,418 14,019 62,437 - - - (24,411) (24,411) (6,544) (30,955) - - - - - 3,779 3,779 - - - (38) (38) (465) (503) - - - 900 900 - 900 - - - - - - - - - - (23,549) (23,549) (3,230) (26,779) - - - - - (803) (803) - - - (16,183) (16,183) - (16,183) - - - (16,183) (16,183) (803) (16,986) Closing balance at 31.12.2019 5,051 643 273 236,704 242,671 49,096 291,767 7 B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2019 x € 1,000 2019 2018 Profit for the year from continuing operations 60,312 71,380 Adjustments for: Taxation on the result 17,196 19,432 Share of profit of associates (432) (203) Interest on lease liabilities 1,247 37 Financial expenses 9,663 7,609 Depreciation right-of-use assets 9,712 - Depreciation 7,346 5,717 Amortisation 9,588 5,027 Investment income (244) (223) Provisions 269 (1,031) Non-cashshare-based payment expense 900 675 Other non-cash movements 378 (759) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 115,935 107,661 Decrease / (increase) in inventory 6,828 (29,085) Decrease / (increase) in trade receivables 8,793 (61,894) Decrease / (increase) in other tax receivables (529) (2,419) Decrease / (increase) in other receivables (4,182) (6,304) Increase / (decrease) in trade payables 30,623 8,209 Increase / (decrease) in other taxes and social security charges (3,572) 3,195 Increase / (decrease) in other current liabilities (4,853) 3,765 Cash generated by operations 149,043 23,128 Income taxes paid (24,433) (11,563) Interest paid (9,951) (8,024) Net cash from operations 114,659 3,541 8 B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS x € 1,000 2019 2018 Interest received 244 223 Dividend received from associates 93 95 New loan to associates (1,088) - Repayments on loans issued to associates 149 256 Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries (12,867) (88,449) Payment for property, plant and equipment (15,126) (8,929) Payment for intangible assets (5,643) (4,133) Proceeds from disposals 68 348 Net cash from investing activities (34,170) (100,589) Repayments on loans from banks (9,848) (4,547) Repayments on loans from shareholders (2,500) - Repayments on lease liabilities (10,610) (614) New loans received from banks 10,100 45,250 Paid to profit share certificates (503) (100) Capital contribution non-controlling interest - 8,525 Repurchase P-shares - (228) Dividend paid to owners of the Company (24,411) (35,354) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (6,544) (3,940) Change in supplier finance arrangements (21,177) 10,527 Changes in credit facilities 8,988 87,044 Net cash from financing activities (56,505) 106,563 Balance January 1, 26,900 17,385 Movement 23,984 9,515 Balance December 31, 50,884 26,900 9 B&S Group S.A. - Full Year 2019 Results Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer B&S Group SA published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:18:08 UTC 0 Latest news on B&S GROUP S.A. 02:20a B&S S A : Full Year 2019 results PU 01/14 B&S S A : Group nominates new CFO PU 2019 B&S S A : 9M 2019 Trading update PU 2019 B&S GROUP S.A. : 3rd quarter results CO 2019 B&S : FragranceNet.com ranked #1 in Best Online Shops 2020 PU 2019 B&S GROUP : Crossing thresholds CO 2019 B&S GROUP : Half-year results CO 2019 B&S GROUP : Half-year results CO 2019 B&S GROUP : Slide show half-year results CO 2019 B&S GROUP : Slide show half-year results CO