B&S S A : Investor presentation FY 2019

Good performance in Health & Beauty from value retail and e-commerce markets in EU and USA
Performance in Liquor Asia affected by ongoing margin pressure; partly offset by performance of Liquor Europe that was in line with expectations
Performance improvements after Q2 did not advance due to developments in Asian markets; anticipated growth did not materialise
Staff costs in this segment reflect the anticipated further volume growth, resulting in material EBITDA decline
Performance Airport Electronics as expected
Contribution of Rotterdam & Weeze airport
Key figures FY 2019
€ million (unless stated otherwise)
FY 2019
FY 2019 Pre
FY 2018
(%)
reported
IFRS 16
reported
reported
Profit or loss account
Turnover
1,978.8
1,978.8
1,746.5
13.3%
Gross profit (margin)
271.9
13.7%
271.9
242.3
13.9%
12.2%
EBITDA (margin)
114.6
5.8%
104.6
109.0
6.2%
5.1%
Depreciation & amortisation
26.6
16.9
10.7
148.6%
Profit before tax
77.5
78.2
90.8
(14.7%)
Net profit
60.3
60.8
71.4
(15.5%)
EPS (in euro)
0.56
0.72
(22.2%)
Turnover grew 13.3%
Gross profit grew 12.2%, margin slightly decreased to 13.7%
Acquisitions contributed positively to gross profit margin, offset by developments in Asian markets
Increase in personnel costs primarily related to the full year consolidation of FragranceNet.com and the increase in staff costs in the B&S Segment
HTG Key figures - category breakdown
Liquors
€ million
FY 2019
FY 2018
Turnover
497.3
483.5
Gross profit
30.1
6.1%
42.1
8.7%
EBITDA
12.6
24.7
EBITDA Margin
2.5%
5.1%
Health &
Beauty
€ million
FY 2019
FY 2018
Turnover
914.2
713.1
Gross profit
143.3
15.7%
104.7
14.7%
EBITDA
76.5
56.4
EBITDA Margin
8.4%
7.9%
Change
2.9%
-28.5%
-48.9%
-2.6%
Change
28.2%
36.9%
35.6%
0.5%
Liquors
Impact of the USA - China trade war and turmoil in Hong Kong on our Liquor category became evident in Q3 and amplified in Q4.
Our Liquor category in Europe realised growth in line with expectations.
Health & Beauty
Increased focus and demand from the value retail in Europe and Health & Beauty markets in Europe, Asia and USA.
B&S key figures - FY 2019
FY
€ million
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
Turnover
497.8
445.6
11.7%
Gross profit
60.5
12.2%
59.3
13.3%
1.9%
EBITDA
19.3
21.4
-9.8%
EBITDA margin
3.9%
4.8%
-0.9%
EBITDA pre IFRS
13.9
21.4
-35.0%
EBITDA margin pre
2.8%
4.8%
-2.0%
IFRS 16
11.7% turnover growth for FY
2019
Focus on serving volume contracts resulted turnover growth for the B&S Segment;
Gross profit margin amounted to 12.1% (FY 2018: 13.3%)
EBITDA margin decreased to 3.9%. Mainly as the result of declining gross margin and increased staff cost.
Retail key figures - FY 2019
FY
€ million
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
Turnover
140.0
136.6
2.5%
Gross profit
35.9 25.6%
34.7
25.4%
3.7%
EBITDA
9.5
10.6
-10.1%
EBITDA margin
6.8%
7.8%
-1.0%
Turnover increase of 2.5% to €
140 M with an increased gross profit to € 35.9 M following acquired Airport shops and new shop openings
EBITDA and EBITDA margin were impacted by staff costs and operating expenses related to the new shop openings.
Overall turnover growth analysis FY 2019
The HTG and B&S segment are the main contributor to organic turnover growth;
The inclusion of the acquisitions of FragranceNet.com, Lagaay Medical Group and airport retail Rotterdam and Weeze contributed € 148.4 M
The development of the EUR/USD exchange rate had an effect of € 27.1 M on turnover
Financial position
€ million (unless stated otherwise)
FY 2019
FY 2018
Financial position
Solvency ratio*
34.6%
34.3%
Net debt *
296.0
312.7
Net debt / EBITDA *
2.8
2.9
Inventory in days
80
92
Working capital in days
95
113
Net debt stood at € 296.0 M (FY 2018: € 312.7). Net debt post IFRS 16 stood at € 367.4
M.
Net debt / EBITDA stood at 2.8 (FY 2018: 2.9). Post IFRS 16, net debt / EBITDA stood at 3.2
Notes
* Excluding IFRS 16 lease liability.
Net debt development FY 2019
Working capital development
million(unless stated otherwise)
Inventory
(days)
Trade receivables
(days)
Trade payables
Working capital
(days)
20192018
375.6377.9
(80)(92)
201.3205.7
(37)(43)
104.690.8
472.2
492.8
(95)
(113)
Working capital reduction program initiated in the second part of 2019 resulted in decline of working capital and improvements of working capital in days to 95 from 113
Net cash from operations increased from € 3.5 M in
2018 to € 114.7 M in 2019
Outlook
Outlook for 2020
Growth in Health & Beauty
Positive on overall growth opportunities specifically in EU and
USA
Performance levels in this category expected to increase
Growth foreseen from geographical expansion in B2B and B2C
Developments in Asian markets
Optimistic that the circumstances in Asian markets will not last throughout 2020
Corona virus will have impact on demand for luxury brands in Asia in H1 2020; impact on our performance to be determined
Focus for coming quarters
Invest in key growth markets that benefit from digitisation, retail re- design and supply chain simplification
Solidify financial position by operational effectiveness and cost reductions through our investments in digitisation and automation
Growing our business profitably by executing our 2020-2022 strategic initiatives
Strategic focus
2020 - 2022
We see ample opportunities and challenges in our markets
Geopolitical tension
Trade war &
and turmoil
recession threat
Digital
Retail value chain
disruption
redesign
We have a defensive profile towards macro economic developments
Robust and global
Bonded supplier
Diversified supplier
product categories
status
and customer basis
with mainly A-
limiting the impact
with limited
branded products that
of geopolitical
dependency on a
outperform in
developments
single market
economic hardship
Our value proposistion is adaptive to market trends and developments
Digital
disruption
Disinterme-
diation
Consumer shift to
online channel
Differentiated
sourcing
Supply chain
excellence
Rise of value
channels
Fully bonded
Regulatory
supply chain
expertise
Highly efficient
logistical platform
Price
transparancy
Key focus areas that support our 2020 - 2022 growth strategy
1
2
Centralisation
Digital
of operations
Transformation
Focus on
4
Organic
growth markets
expansion
3
Long term value creation - strategic initiatives 2020 - 2022
1
2
3
4
Digital tranformation
Focus on growth
With close commercial involvement further centralise IT and Logistics towards creating a more lean and focused organisation
Cluster overlapping segmental business activities to simplify the supply chain and optimise inventory management
Intensify segmental collaboration by optimising internal processes
Use data driven insights to optimise internal processes and identify commercial opportunities
Digitise the supply chain with commercial tools that support centralised operations Continued innovation by embedding digital capabilities in our organisation
Focus on niche markets driven by mega trends (digitisation, globalisation, market disruption)
Invest in unique positions with compelling advantage
Complemented by selective M&A to strenghten niche positions
Capture opportunities for geographical expansion in all business segments
Explore new PMCs in adjacent channels or product / category per segment
Drive organic growth through data driven customer services