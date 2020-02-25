B&S S A : Investor presentation FY 2019 0 02/25/2020 | 01:24am EST Send by mail :

FY 2019 Investor Presentation | February 2020 Our sustainable growth model Key elements defining our model 1Trusted and reliable partner with a clear value proposition 2Leading positions in attractive channels and specialised markets 3Entrepreneurial segments powered by our centralised Group platform 4Track record of strong and consistent profitable growth 5Focused on organic growth complemented with strategic M&A 3 Value proposition Differentiated sourcing Supply chain excellence Linking suppliers Delivering FMCG to the and customers that are right place, difficult to connect at the right time Fully bonded Regulatory supply chain expertise Highly efficient logistical platform 4 Three business segments with diversified activities Distribution of bonded liquors Specialty distribution of Specialty retail at high traffic and health & beauty products FMCG products to maritime airports and remote locations to specialty retailers and and remote markets online end-customers TURNOVER 2019 TURNOVER 2019 TURNOVER 2019 € 1,408.2 m € 497.8 m € 140.0 m 69% 24% 7% of Group turnover of Group turnover of Group turnover Health & Beauty Liquors 46% 42% 12% 69% 31% 65% 35% of Segment turnover of Segment turnover of Segment turnover of Segment turnover 5 Serving four fragmented key markets worldwide Retail B2B Remote Maritime Retail B2C Empowering Partner in remote Serving complex Experienced wholesalers and distribution end-markets in specialty retail retailers Value for money Caterers at remote Ship suppliers and End-customers retailers, secondary industrial sites, cruise lines in (travel) retail outlets channels and peacekeeping missions, and on e-commerce e-commerce platforms, government and platforms underserved and defence operations duty-free markets 6 All powered by a centralised backbone IT Distribution Legal & HR Finance & Safety & Compliance Control Security 7 Selected niches exposed to attractive long term trends Our markets & channels Channel trends E-commerce Value retail Travel Market trends Globalisation Digitisation Selected distribution Market disruption Increasing compliance standards 8 Resulting in organic turnover growth complemented with selective M&A (in million €) acquisitive organic Discontinuation of non-premium-brand perfumes Topbrands 103 65 Capi Rdam / Weeze Lagaay FragranceNet.com Alcodis148 114 UCVF 38 9 58 1,152 1,338 1,274 1,404 1,831 1,632 573 816845 677 964 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dutch GAAP IFRS 9 Selective M&A to expand our role in the value chain markets geographies products Travel Value retail Retail B2C B2B EU Middle East expansion Personal care E- commerce B2C USA Pharma ceuticals 2012 2015 2017 2018 2019 10 Disciplined execution of our M&A strategy 2018 2019 2020 & beyond FragrancetNet.com Expanding our footprint to the US, our role in the value chain and further growth in Health & Beauty Lagaay Group Adding to our single source supply offering to maritime and remote operations Airport shops Weeze & Rotterdam Adding to our position in regional airport retail within the EU Further build our position in the value chain

Targeted companies that match our business model and entrepreneurial culture

With potential for further organic growth 11 FY 2019 Results Performance highlights FY 2019 Unfavourable developments Asian markets Trade war and Hong Kong protests had an effect on demand for luxury products in Asia in 2019

Effect of these market circumstances became evident for the Group from Q3 onwards

Advancing beyond the level we anticipated in the latter part of Q4

Gross profit for the year in both our Liquor category in Asia and our fast-moving consumer goods activities in the B&S Segment were impacted Growth in Health & Beauty Strong category cash flow ▪ Identified business opportunities in ▪ As a result of focus on maintaining B2B distribution to value retail and volumes in Asia and continuous e-commerce focus on working capital ▪ Reorganisation and expansion robotised infrastructure and automated processes for organic growth & roll out B2C model to EU ▪ Steps taken in roll out B2B model to US ▪ Resulting in 28.2% growth (11.3% organic) in this category 13 FY 2019 - Highlights Overall turnover growth ▪ Overall: 13.3% to € 1,978.8 M ▪ Organic: 4.9% EBITDA ▪ EBITDA of € 114.6 M ▪ Pre IFRS 16 EBITDA came in at € 104.6 M (2018: € 109.0 M) Business segment ▪ All business segments contributed to turnover growth individually contribution ▪ HTG +17.7% | B&S +11.7% | Retail +2.5% ▪ Net cash from operations of € 114.7 M (2018: € 3.5 M) Cash flow ▪ Inventory in days: 80 (2018: 92) ▪ Debtors in days: 37 (2018: 43) ▪ FragranceNet contributed to HTG segment (9 months) M&A ▪ Lagaay contributed to B&S segment (5 months) ▪ Airport shops Rotterdam & Weeze contributed to Retail segment (7 months) 14 Business segment performance FY 2019 Good performance in Health & Beauty from value retail and e-commerce markets in EU and USA

e-commerce markets in EU and USA Performance in Liquor Asia affected by ongoing margin pressure; partly offset by performance of Liquor Europe that was in line with expectations Performance improvements after Q2 did not advance due to developments in Asian markets; anticipated growth did not materialise

Staff costs in this segment reflect the anticipated further volume growth, resulting in material EBITDA decline Performance Airport Electronics as expected

Contribution of Rotterdam & Weeze airport 15 Key figures FY 2019 € million (unless stated otherwise) FY 2019 FY 2019 Pre FY 2018 (%) reported IFRS 16 reported reported Profit or loss account Turnover 1,978.8 1,978.8 1,746.5 13.3% Gross profit (margin) 271.9 13.7% 271.9 242.3 13.9% 12.2% EBITDA (margin) 114.6 5.8% 104.6 109.0 6.2% 5.1% Depreciation & amortisation 26.6 16.9 10.7 148.6% Profit before tax 77.5 78.2 90.8 (14.7%) Net profit 60.3 60.8 71.4 (15.5%) EPS (in euro) 0.56 0.72 (22.2%) Turnover grew 13.3%

Gross profit grew 12.2%, margin slightly decreased to 13.7%

Acquisitions contributed positively to gross profit margin, offset by developments in Asian markets

Increase in personnel costs primarily related to the full year consolidation of FragranceNet.com and the increase in staff costs in the B&S Segment 16 HTG Key figures - category breakdown Liquors € million FY 2019 FY 2018 Turnover 497.3 483.5 Gross profit 30.1 6.1% 42.1 8.7% EBITDA 12.6 24.7 EBITDA Margin 2.5% 5.1% Health & Beauty € million FY 2019 FY 2018 Turnover 914.2 713.1 Gross profit 143.3 15.7% 104.7 14.7% EBITDA 76.5 56.4 EBITDA Margin 8.4% 7.9% Change 2.9% -28.5% -48.9% -2.6% Change 28.2% 36.9% 35.6% 0.5% Liquors Impact of the USA - China trade war and turmoil in Hong Kong on our Liquor category became evident in Q3 and amplified in Q4.

Our Liquor category in Europe realised growth in line with expectations. Health & Beauty Increased focus and demand from the value retail in Europe and Health & Beauty markets in Europe, Asia and USA. 17 B&S key figures - FY 2019 FY € million FY 2019 FY 2018 Change Turnover 497.8 445.6 11.7% Gross profit 60.5 12.2% 59.3 13.3% 1.9% EBITDA 19.3 21.4 -9.8% EBITDA margin 3.9% 4.8% -0.9% EBITDA pre IFRS 13.9 21.4 -35.0% 16 EBITDA margin pre 2.8% 4.8% -2.0% IFRS 16 11.7% turnover growth for FY

2019

2019 Focus on serving volume contracts resulted turnover growth for the B&S Segment;

Gross profit margin amounted to 12.1% (FY 2018: 13.3%)

EBITDA margin decreased to 3.9%. Mainly as the result of declining gross margin and increased staff cost. 18 Retail key figures - FY 2019 FY € million FY 2019 FY 2018 Change Turnover 140.0 136.6 2.5% Gross profit 35.9 25.6% 34.7 25.4% 3.7% EBITDA 9.5 10.6 -10.1% EBITDA margin 6.8% 7.8% -1.0% Turnover increase of 2.5% to €

140 M with an increased gross profit to € 35.9 M following acquired Airport shops and new shop openings

140 M with an increased gross profit to € 35.9 M following acquired Airport shops and new shop openings EBITDA and EBITDA margin were impacted by staff costs and operating expenses related to the new shop openings. 19 Overall turnover growth analysis FY 2019 The HTG and B&S segment are the main contributor to organic turnover growth;

The inclusion of the acquisitions of FragranceNet.com, Lagaay Medical Group and airport retail Rotterdam and Weeze contributed € 148.4 M

The development of the EUR/USD exchange rate had an effect of € 27.1 M on turnover 20 Financial position € million (unless stated otherwise) FY 2019 FY 2018 Financial position Solvency ratio* 34.6% 34.3% Net debt * 296.0 312.7 Net debt / EBITDA * 2.8 2.9 Inventory in days 80 92 Working capital in days 95 113 Net debt stood at € 296.0 M (FY 2018: € 312.7). Net debt post IFRS 16 stood at € 367.4

M.

M. Net debt / EBITDA stood at 2.8 (FY 2018: 2.9). Post IFRS 16, net debt / EBITDA stood at 3.2 Notes * Excluding IFRS 16 lease liability. 21 Net debt development FY 2019 22 Working capital development million (unless stated otherwise) Inventory (days) Trade receivables (days) Trade payables Working capital (days) 20192018 375.6377.9 (80)(92) 201.3205.7 (37)(43) 104.690.8 472.2 492.8 (95) (113) Working capital reduction program initiated in the second part of 2019 resulted in decline of working capital and improvements of working capital in days to 95 from 113

Net cash from operations increased from € 3.5 M in

2018 to € 114.7 M in 2019 23 Outlook Outlook for 2020 Growth in Health & Beauty Positive on overall growth opportunities specifically in EU and

USA

USA Performance levels in this category expected to increase

Growth foreseen from geographical expansion in B2B and B2C Developments in Asian markets Optimistic that the circumstances in Asian markets will not last throughout 2020

Corona virus will have impact on demand for luxury brands in Asia in H1 2020; impact on our performance to be determined Focus for coming quarters Invest in key growth markets that benefit from digitisation, retail re- design and supply chain simplification

Solidify financial position by operational effectiveness and cost reductions through our investments in digitisation and automation

Growing our business profitably by executing our 2020-2022 strategic initiatives 25 Strategic focus 2020 - 2022 We see ample opportunities and challenges in our markets Geopolitical tension Trade war & and turmoil recession threat Digital Retail value chain disruption redesign 27 We have a defensive profile towards macro economic developments Robust and global Bonded supplier Diversified supplier product categories status and customer basis with mainly A- limiting the impact with limited branded products that of geopolitical dependency on a outperform in developments single market economic hardship 28 Our value proposistion is adaptive to market trends and developments Digital disruption Disinterme- diation Consumer shift to online channel Differentiated sourcing Supply chain excellence Rise of value channels Fully bonded Regulatory supply chain expertise Highly efficient logistical platform Price transparancy 29 Key focus areas that support our 2020 - 2022 growth strategy 1 2 Centralisation Digital of operations Transformation Focus on 4 Organic growth markets expansion 3 30 Long term value creation - strategic initiatives 2020 - 2022 1 2 3 4 Digital tranformation Focus on growth With close commercial involvement further centralise IT and Logistics towards creating a more lean and focused organisation

Cluster overlapping segmental business activities to simplify the supply chain and optimise inventory management

Intensify segmental collaboration by optimising internal processes

Use data driven insights to optimise internal processes and identify commercial opportunities

Digitise the supply chain with commercial tools that support centralised operations Continued innovation by embedding digital capabilities in our organisation

Digitise the supply chain with commercial tools that support centralised operations Continued innovation by embedding digital capabilities in our organisation Focus on niche markets driven by mega trends (digitisation, globalisation, market disruption)

Invest in unique positions with compelling advantage

Complemented by selective M&A to strenghten niche positions

Capture opportunities for geographical expansion in all business segments

Explore new PMCs in adjacent channels or product / category per segment

Drive organic growth through data driven customer services 31 Attachments Original document

