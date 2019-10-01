B2Digital's (OTC: BTDG) HRMMA CEO Awarded Prestigious Danny Davis Lifetime Achievement Award

Tampa, FL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital Inc. (OTC:BTDG) (“B2Digital” or “the Company”) today announces that HRMMA Fight Group CEO and retired Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Vanessa Higdon was recently honored with the 2019 Danny Davis Lifetime Achievement Award by the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission. The awards ceremony was held in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 23.



The Danny Davis Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals with outstanding achievements in the area of combat sports in Kentucky. Previous winners were the namesake Danny Davis and Muhammad Ali (posthumously).

“Vanessa’s longevity within the industry is matched by her dedication to advancing combat sports, mentorship of Kentucky youth, and community and civic engagement. She is a worthy recipient of the Danny Davis Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Cindy Stinnette, executive director of the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission.

Higdon’s career in MMA started in 2003 when she began working with other fight groups to support the business side of live events. In 2006, she became an MMA fighter and fought in several events until she retired from fighting in 2008 and started the HRMMA fighting company. Under Higdon’s leadership, HRMMA was the first fight group to become part of B2Digital’s B2 Fighting Series.

“It is a dream come true to receive the Danny Davis Lifetime Achievement Award and to have my name beside incredible people like Danny Davis and Muhammad Ali. My sincere thanks goes out to the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission for this honor,” said Higdon.

Higdon’s leadership and skill in operating HRMMA, for which she executed 110 live MMA events in the last 11 years, makes her a key part of B2Digital’s management team.

“Vanessa is one of the top CEOs in the MMA industry and it was a proud moment to watch her win this Lifetime Achievement Award. She does an excellent job operating HRMMA and developing MMA in her area. This is one of the most exciting parts of leading B2Digital - to work alongside and mentor Vanessa and the up-and-coming CEOs in the B2 Fighting Series,” stated B2Digital chairman and CEO Greg P. Bell.

Business Update

B2Digital also provides the following update to its fans, followers and shareholders.

The Company has filed its financial and operational results for the FY 2018-2019 through Q3. This is an important step for B2Digital as it works toward becoming a fully reporting company and taking its first steps toward reaching that objective and uplisting to higher-level tiers of trading with OTC Markets.

The Company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its live event companies and events as well as the development of its B2FS Official Training Facility program and the large audience it has created with the B2 Social Media Network (“B2SN”). The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports-related companies and growing the current B2Digital business.

Company management intends to release additional news and updates in a timely manner to its followers and shareholders.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at https://www.b2digitalotc.com .

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated premier development league for the multi-billion-dollar Mixed Martial Arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event. B2Digital has deployed its B2 Social Media Network (“B2SN”) digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

www.B2Digitalotc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

