B2GOLD CORP.

(BTO)
B2Gold : Social Responsibility and Human Rights Policy – July 21, 2020

07/29/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY and HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY

Effective: 21 July 2020

B2Gold will create a positive and sustainable legacy by understanding and managing the social and economic impacts and opportunities resulting from its presence. We will engage openly and respectfully with stakeholders to understand and respond to their perspectives throughout the mine life. B2Gold commits to the following:

  • We will seek to gain and maintain support for our presence by considering and responding to stakeholder perspectives when creating plans and carrying out activities that will affect them. In particular, we will engage with vulnerable groups including minorities, women and children.
  • We will work with community and government stakeholders and support social and economic development, including through community investment, local employment and local procurement. We will engage with stakeholders throughout mine closure planning and implementation to leave a sustainable legacy.
  • We respect community rights, interests and culture. We will work to obtain the free, prior and informed consent of affected Indigenous Peoples through good faith consultation.
  • We respect human rights as defined in the International Bill of Human Rights. We will conduct due diligence to prevent and manage adverse impacts that we cause, contribute to, or are directly linked to, and will maintain grievance mechanisms and facilitate access to remedy. Our approach will align with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and we will implement the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights at all sites.
  • We will avoid, or where unavoidable, minimize resettlement and mitigate adverse resettlement impacts.
  • We will engage with artisanal and small-scale miners carrying out activities in areas where we operate and work with appropriate government, community and other stakeholders with an aim to respect livelihoods and promote improved conditions for legal and registered artisanal and small-scale mining activities.

This Policy applies to all of our operations and business relationships and will be implemented where we have operating control. Where we do not have control, we will seek to use leverage to apply these principles. To support implementation, we will communicate these principles throughout our operations and business relationships, establish executive responsibility, and maintain and regularly review systems to continue improving our performance.

Clive Johnson

President and Chief Executive Officer, B2Gold Corp.

Disclaimer

B2Gold Corp. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 18:30:08 UTC
