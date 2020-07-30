Log in
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 028-2020-VPC-External Communication

07/30/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

July 30, 2020 028/2020-VPC

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Postponement of the Launch of Securities Lending Electronic Trading and Broker Dealer Account Automation.

Meeting demand from market participants, B3 hereby informs you that the launch date of Securities Lending Electronic Trading and Broker Dealer Account Automation, foreseen in External Communication 022/2020-VPC, dated May 29, 2020, will be put back on October, 26, 2020.

Market participants that have not fully reached readiness for entering the project must make the necessary adaptations to guarantee, at least, the maintenance of registration operations (OTC), seeking business continuity.

Further information is available from Cash Equity Products, by telephone on +55 11 2565-7654/4616 or by email at produtoscashequities@b3.com.br.

José Ribeiro de Andrade

Chief Product and Client Officer

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 21:55:04 UTC
