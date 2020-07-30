B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 028-2020-VPC-External Communication

July 30, 2020 028/2020-VPC

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Postponement of the Launch of Securities Lending Electronic Trading and Broker Dealer Account Automation.

Meeting demand from market participants, B3 hereby informs you that the launch date of Securities Lending Electronic Trading and Broker Dealer Account Automation, foreseen in External Communication 022/2020-VPC, dated May 29, 2020, will be put back on October, 26, 2020.

Market participants that have not fully reached readiness for entering the project must make the necessary adaptations to guarantee, at least, the maintenance of registration operations (OTC), seeking business continuity.

Further information is available from Cash Equity Products, by telephone on +55 11 2565-7654/4616 or by email at produtoscashequities@b3.com.br.

José Ribeiro de Andrade

Chief Product and Client Officer

