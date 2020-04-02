B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 039-2020-VOP-External Communication

2 de abril de 2020 039/2020-VOP

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: EntryPoint - Order Entry Interface: Update of the Technical

Specifications and of the FIX Dictionary for Launch of the Automatic Options Exercise Functionality

We hereby inform you that as part of preparations for the launch of the functionality for automatic exercise of Options on Equities, Units and ETFs, the technical specifications and the EntryPoint interface's FIX Dictionary have been updated.

New tag

A new tag will be provided, named ContraryInstructionIndicator (719), in the PositionMaintenanceRequest (35=AL) message, to identify the request for a contrary exercise of a holder position to automatically exercise an at the money (ATM) or out of the money (OTM) option or to not automatically exercise an in the money (ITM) option.

New domains

To identify the parameters of the automatic exercise and contrary exercise commands, new domains will be provided for the PosTransType (709) tag, already

existing in the PositionMaintenanceRequest (35=AL) and PositionMaintenanceReport (35=AM) messages, as follows.

PositionMaintenanceRequest (35=AL) message

PosTransType (709) tag : identifies the command to be executed. The new domains of this tag in this message are:

: identifies the command to be executed. The new domains of this tag in this message are: 105 (Automatic Exercise) : indicates the contrary exercise request for at the money (ATM) and out of the money (OTM) positions, that is, states the intention of the buyer position to automatically exercise the amount in balance communicated for a determined option. 106 (Do Not Automatic Exercise) : indicates the contrary exercise request for in the money (ITM) options, that is, states the intention of the buyer position not to automatically exercise the amount in balance communicated for a determined option.



