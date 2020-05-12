Log in
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/11
36.8 BRL   -2.54%
B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 054-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 055-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO : quaterly earnings release
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 054-2020-VOP-External Communication

05/12/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

May 12nd, 2020 054/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Inclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Angela Mari Tokutake (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 301.657.048- 37), Gonzalo Fernandez Rodriguez (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 380.968.038- 91), Ivo Comandini Neto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 325.132.298-27),Sandra Emy Tokutake (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 291.205.498-22),SJ Tadeu Agropecuaria e Participacoes Eireli - EPP (Corporate Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 26.720.267/0001-47) and Valeria Silva de Souza Leal (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 185.007.221-34) have failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 21:04:01 UTC
