B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 054-2020-VOP-External Communication

May 12nd, 2020 054/2020-VOP
E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N
To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment
Re: Inclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters
We hereby inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Angela Mari Tokutake (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 301.657.048- 37), Gonzalo Fernandez Rodriguez (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 380.968.038- 91), Ivo Comandini Neto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 325.132.298-27),Sandra Emy Tokutake (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 291.205.498-22),SJ Tadeu Agropecuaria e Participacoes Eireli - EPP (Corporate Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 26.720.267/0001-47) and Valeria Silva de Souza Leal (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 185.007.221-34) have failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto
Chief Operating Officer
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Disclaimer
B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 21:04:01 UTC