B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 054-2020-VOP-External Communication

May 12nd, 2020 054/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Inclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Angela Mari Tokutake (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 301.657.048- 37), Gonzalo Fernandez Rodriguez (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 380.968.038- 91), Ivo Comandini Neto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 325.132.298-27),Sandra Emy Tokutake (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 291.205.498-22),SJ Tadeu Agropecuaria e Participacoes Eireli - EPP (Corporate Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 26.720.267/0001-47) and Valeria Silva de Souza Leal (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 185.007.221-34) have failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

