B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/11
36.8 BRL   -2.54%
05:05pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 054-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
05:05pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 055-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
05/11B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO : quaterly earnings release
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 055-2020-VOP-External Communication

05/12/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

May 12nd, 2020 055/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Mock Trading Session in the Second Quarter of 2020 - BM&FBOVESPA

PUMA Trading System

To assist with market participants' planned changes and implementations, we hereby inform you that on May 30, 2020, mock trading sessions will be held to test the BM&FBOVESPA PUMA Trading System, due to modifications to system and infrastructure.

The scope of validation for the mock trading sessions will be announced in due course.

The participation of brokerage houses, market data distributors and independent software vendors will be mandatory, and validation is required for all modes of access with B3.

Please note that the above dates may be change during the quarter. B3 will immediately inform market participants of any changes.

Further information can be obtained from Trading Support by telephone on +55 11 2565-5021 or by email at tradingsupport@b3.com.br.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

INFORMAÇÃO CONFIDENCIAL - CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 21:04:01 UTC
