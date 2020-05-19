B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 059-2020-VOP-External Communication

May 19th, 2020 059/2020-VOP

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Mock Trading Session - BM&FBOVESPA PUMA Trading System

We hereby inform you that in accordance with External Communication 055/2020- VOP, dated May 12, 2020, a mock trading session will be held on May 30, 2020 (Saturday) to validate the changes to be implemented:

update of components for PUMA Trading System; and

update of components for infrastructure.

The participation of brokerage houses, market data distributors and independent software vendors that operate in the BM&FBOVESPA Segment will be mandatory.

It should also be noted that all orders and executed trades will be processed and disclosed via the Market Data platform.

Participants will access the environment through connectivity sessions or the trading screens that they currently use (ePUMA or proprietary solution).

1. Timetable for the mock trading session

Starts Ends Phase 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Roll call and connectivity test 11:00 a.m. 11:05 a.m. Pre-opening 11:05 a.m. 11:55 a.m. Trading - Mandatory script 11:55 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Free trading

2. Scope of the mock trading session

The scope of the mock trading session will be:

