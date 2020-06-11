B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 069-2020-VOP-External Communication

June 11, 2020 069/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Mock Trading Session in the Third Quarter of 2020 - BM&FBOVESPA

PUMA Trading System

To assist with market participants' planned changes and implementations, we hereby inform you that on July 25, 2020, August 29, 2020 and September 26, 2020 mock trading sessions will be held to test the BM&FBOVESPA PUMA Trading System, due to modifications to system and infrastructure.

The scope of validation for the mock trading sessions with the participation of the market will be announced in due course. The participation of brokerage houses, market data distributors and independent software vendors will be mandatory, and validation is required for all modes of access with B3.

Please note that the above dates may be change during the quarter. B3 will immediately inform market participants of any changes.

Further information can be obtained from Trading Support by telephone on +55 11 2565-5021 or by email at tradingsupport@b3.com.br, and from Trading Platform by telephone on +55 11 2565-5022, +55 11 2565-5023 or +55 11 2565-5024 or by email at negociacao@b3.com.br.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION