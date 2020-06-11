Log in
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/10
50.74 BRL   -0.65%
12:23pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 071-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
12:23pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 070-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
12:23pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 069-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 070-2020-VOP-External Communication

06/11/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

June 11, 2020 070/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Changes to Trading Tunnel Parameters for Copom Option Contract (CPM)

The following trading tunnel parameters for the Copom Option contract (CPM) will change on June 22, 2020, inclusive: 15% instead of 5% for the auction tunnel shock percentage applied to the reference price; 7 points instead of 1.5 points for the auction tunnel minimum bandwidth; and 14 points instead of 3 points for the rejection tunnel minimum bandwidth.

Tables listing the instruments and the parameters used to calculate trading tunnels are available at http://www.b3.com.br/en_us, Solutions, Platforms, PUMA Trading System, For members and traders, Rules and trading parameters, Trading rules, Trading tunnel parameters.

Definitions relating to auctions and tunnels can be found in B3's Trading Procedures Manual and Trading Rulebook at http://www.b3.com.br/en_us, Regulation, Regulatory framework, Regulation and manuals, Trading.

Further clarification can be obtained from the Electronic Trading Department by calling +55 11 2565-5024 or emailing negociacao@b3.com.br.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 16:22:07 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO18.08%21 149
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.14%53 250
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.15%48 363
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.08%36 100
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.03%31 796
NASDAQ12.05%19 690
